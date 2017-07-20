In-Flight Catering Service Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2021

Global In-Flight Catering Service Market by Aircraft Class , by Flight Type, by Catering Type and by Geography - Forecast To 2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of In-Flight Catering Service Market:

The global In-Flight Catering Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. Increased emphasis on quality food services and passenger preferences to pay for premium food are some of the key drivers for the market growth.

As per the MRFR analysis, economy class is expected to be around $12 billion market in the forecast period, followed by premium and business class aircraft. Full service carriers account almost 80% of the market share and will continue to dominate the inflight catering service market.

In the catering types segment, meals account 50- 55% of the market share followed by bakery & confectionary and beverages.

Key Players of In-Flight Catering Service Market:

• SATS

• Servair

• Emirates Flight Catering

• dnata

• Air Culinaire

• Compass Group

• Do & Co

• Egypt Air In Flight Services

• Gate Gourmet

• Goddard Catering

Study Objectives of In-Flight Catering Service Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global In-Flight Catering Service Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyse the In-Flight Catering Service Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by aircraft class, flight types and catering types.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global In-Flight Catering Service Market.

Brief TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Objective

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings / Highlights

2.1.1 Investment Opportunities

2.1.2 Market Startegies

2.1.3 Latest Developments

3. Scope of the Study

3.1 Markets Covered

3.2 Years Considered For The Study (2016-2021)

3.2 Geographic Scope

3.3 Key Stakeholders

4. Assumptions and Limitations

5. Research Methodology

5.1 Primary Research

5.2 Secondary Research

5.3 Econometric and Forecasting Model

Continue…

