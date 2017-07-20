The #1 Downloaded Book On Amazon Is About Family Businesses?
It would seem strange that a book about family business could get so much exposure so quickly, but that’s what has happened for author/speaker David Werdiger.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It would seem strange that a book about family business could get so much exposure so quickly, but that’s what has happened for author, speaker, and family business expert David Werdiger.
His new book, Transition, reached #1 on all of Amazon and has been downloaded over 40,000 times within just two days.
“We put a whole lot of time and effort into the not only the content in the book, but in also getting my message out to the world. With major transitions happening in business and wealth transfer through the generations, I knew the message was timely but I have been blown away by the overwhelmingly positive response the book has received.” David shared after hearing his book had hit #1.
In Transition, David addresses the growing disconnect between the generations within family businesses, as 90% fail to survive into the third generation.
Written from decades of research and application by a wealth transition and family business consultant, David Werdiger reaches out to family businesses torn by inner conflict, confusion and the raw possibility that their mini empire will be all but dead in another generation’s time.
Transition offers entrepreneurs a bold opportunity to prepare for the greatest wealth transfer in history, by redefining how they look at and operate their business. From learning how to better communicate with the many generations who have input in their family business, to resolving conflict, re-establishing trust and calculating how much wealth should be left behind for future generations.
The book is currently free and available for download on Amazon for only 2 more days (until 7/22/17). Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXRZ5K9. Transition has reached #1 on 53 of Amazon’s best seller lists across 5 different countries with an average 4.5 star review rating. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:
“It is a great book for entrepreneurs who struggle in their business. I have owned a very successful business for over 15 years. Great tips on figuring out your best role within your own business, and how to improve the process.” – Trisha B. Olsen
“Unlike so many books that discuss how to manage business, both outside and inside the family, fail to address the special challenges of family personalities and priorities and power struggle, and longevity. That is what David adds to the playing table. This is an important book on many levels - solid information about building successful businesses in general, the particular aspects of generational family psychology, and how to make a family business and wealth pass comfortably through the transitions we are witnessing. Excellent resource from a wise and kind coach.” – Grady Harp
For More Information: For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact David Werdiger at +61 3 8611 1150 (GMT +10) or email media@davidwerdiger.com
About the Author: David Werdiger is a #1 International Bestselling author, and the Founder and Chairman of Billing Bureau, one of the leading Australian Telecommunications Recurring Billing Software companies. He has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, The Wall St. Journal, USA Today and most recently he presented an ELI Talk titled “How to ‘Have’ Jewish Grandchildren.” As an in-demand speaker, David travels the world sharing his ideas about business strategies, philosophies on life, Jewish culture, and philanthropy.
###
David Werdiger
Nathanson Pearson Pty Ltd
+61 3 8611 1150 (GMT +10)
email us here