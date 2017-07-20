Aerostat Systems Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2021

Global Aerostat Systems Market Report by Product Type , by Class , by Payloads and by Geography - Forecast to 2021

Key Players: AUGUR-RosAeroSystems, Raven Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Exelis Inc., Allsopp Helikites Ltd.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Aerostat Systems:

The Global Aerostat Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2016-2021. The factors behind such significant growth are growing demand of surveillance and intelligence from military and homeland security agencies. This system provides round the clock surveillance and is quite effective during extreme whether condition.

High acquisition risk (overweight components, and difficulties with integration and software development) and operational hazards such as wind speed, and lightning are some external factors posing threat to the market.

In 2015, Americas account around 50% of the market share and is likely to dominate the market in the forecast period. In 2012, US DOD has spent $1.3 billion to develop and acquire numerous aerostats and airships.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1302

Key Players of Aerostat Systems Market:

• AUGUR-RosAeroSystems

• Raven Industries Inc.

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon

• Exelis Inc.

• Allsopp Helikites Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Lindstrand Technologies Limited

• Drone Aviation

Study Objectives of Aerostat Systems Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Aerostat Systems Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Aerostat Systems Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product type, class, and by region as well as its sub segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Aerostat Systems Market.

Brief TOC:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Objective

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings / Highlights

2.1.1 Investment Opportunities

2.1.2 Market Startegies

2.1.3 Latest Developments

3. Scope of the Study

3.1 Markets Covered

3.2 Years Considered For The Study (2016-2021)

3.2 Geographic Scope

3.3 Key Stakeholders

4. Assumptions And Limitations

5. Research Methodology

5.1 Primary Research

5.2 Secondary Research

5.3 Econometric and Forecasting Model

Continue…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerostat-systems-market-1302

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune - 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com