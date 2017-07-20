Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Home Appliance Market in North America 2017 Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022”.

North America Home Appliance Market 2017

Executive Summary

"Home appliance is electrical/mechanical machine which accomplish some household functions, such as cooking or cleaning. Home appliances can be classified into: major appliances, small appliances, and consumer electronics.

Major home appliances spans a variety of devices comprising refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, dishwashing appliances, air-conditioning appliances, large and small cooking appliances."

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Home Appliance in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haier (GE)

Whirlpool

Midea

Panasonic

Arcelik

SAMSUNG

SONY

LG

BSH

Hisence

Electrolux

Philips

Gree

TCL

Changhong

SKYWORTH

Meling

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Televisions

Air Conditioners

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

In Store (Offline)

Online



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Home Appliance Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Kitchen Appliances

1.2.2 Refrigerators

1.2.3 Washing Machines

1.2.4 Televisions

1.2.5 Air Conditioners

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 In Store (Offline)

1.3.2 Online

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Haier (GE)

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Home Appliance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Haier (GE) Home Appliance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Haier (GE) News

2.2 Whirlpool

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Home Appliance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Whirlpool Home Appliance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Whirlpool News

2.3 Midea

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Home Appliance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Midea Home Appliance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Midea News

2.4 Panasonic

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Home Appliance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Panasonic Home Appliance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Panasonic News

2.5 Arcelik

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Home Appliance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

..…..Continued

