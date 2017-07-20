Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

clinical laboratory services market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.4% by 2022

The Global clinical laboratory services market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.4% during 2015-2022. The Global clinical laboratory services market is growing at a modest rate due to some pivotal factors that are driving the market. It includes the rising adoption of early disease detection services by specialized diagnostic tests, rising life style oriented diseases such as CVD, CHD, Cancer, Stroke and other fatal diseases. The other major driving forces includes technological advancement and rise in adoption of medical diagnostics and tests. Huge investments from government and private players is boosting the market. Investment in R&D by clinical laboratory companies have created huge scope in the market. Rising adoption of clinical laboratory services by hospitals, clinics, research institutes have created huge demand for clinical laboratory services across the globe.

Global adoption of Global clinical laboratory services by type such as clinical cytology, medical microbiology and chemistry enable the market to grow fast. These types of clinical laboratory services are majorly adopted in developed nations such as US, UK, Germany & Canada. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are expected to adopt considerably in next few years due to significant healthcare spending, infrastructural development and favorable government policies. The adoption of Global clinical laboratory services such as human & tumor and other esoteric tests are on rise and expected to grow at a modest rate in near future.

Global Clinical laboratory Services market by service provider are growing at a modest rate due to adoption of hospital services, cloud healthcare facilities, technological solutions, mobile apps, favorable healthcare policies and reimbursement policies. However, stringent FDA regulations and regional policies may affect the market growth of global clinical laboratory services market. The high cost of Clinical laboratory services are concern which are expected to overcome by the technological advancement and success of research & development programs by the key players.

Regional Insights:

Clinical laboratory services market have considerable demand from developed and developing economies such as US, UK, Spain, China, India and Korea. However, North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to prevalence of CVD, stroke, hypertension, cancer and other fatal related diseases followed by Europe. North America has the highest healthcare spending and R&D investments followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Clinical laboratory market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure and favorable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The report also covers key factors that influence the market such as the government regulations, drug and device laws and regulations, regulations on clinical trials, government policies and so on are covered at length. Clinical laboratory Market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, service and geography.

Competitive Insights:

The key players contributing in Global Clinical Laboratory Market includes Abbott Laboratories, ACM Medical Laboratory, Adicon Clinical Laboratory, Arup Laboratories, Bio-Reference Laboratories, Bioscientia Healthcare, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clarient Inc., Genoptix Medical Laboratory, Genzyme Corporation, Healthscope Ltd., Intertek, Labco S.A., Labcorp, Lifelabs Medical Laboratory, Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Sonic Healthcare Limited, Spectra Laboratories, Unilabs Product launch, partnership and research and development are the key strategies adopted by market players.

Market Segmentation:

Global Clinical laboratory Market is segmented on the basis of type, service provider and region. Global Clinical laboratory Market by type has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the geographies. The Global Clinical laboratory Services Market by Service provider includes micro injection, embryonic cell injection, nuclear transferase technology which are adopted considerably across the globe. The rising CVD, Stroke, hypertension, Parkinson & Cancer patients are created huge demand for clinical laboratory services across the globe.

