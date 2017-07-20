Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Steel Rebars 2017 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2022

Steel Rebars Market 2017

Steel Rebars Market 2017

Executive Summary
This report studies the Steel Rebars market, Steel rebars are used as tensile devices in reinforced concrete to provide strength and hold the concrete in tension. Besides the high-tensile strength, rebars also absorb energy, adapt to extreme weather conditions, and hold stress during natural calamities which make them indispensable in the construction industry.

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Steel Rebars in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.


Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ArcelorMittal
Hebei Iron and Steel
Baowu Group
Jiangsu Shagang
Sabic Hadeed
EVRAZ
Nucor
Riva Group
Emirates Steel
SteelAsia
Qatar Steel
Mechel
Jianlong Iron and Steel
Tata Steel
NLMK Group
Celsa Steel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Deformed Steel
Mild Steel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Infrastructure
Housing
Industrial
Others


Table of Contents

1 Market Overview
1.1 Steel Rebars Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Deformed Steel
1.2.2 Mild Steel
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Infrastructure
1.3.2 Housing
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ArcelorMittal
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Steel Rebars Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Rebars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Hebei Iron and Steel
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Steel Rebars Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Hebei Iron and Steel Steel Rebars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Baowu Group
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Steel Rebars Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Baowu Group Steel Rebars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Jiangsu Shagang
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Steel Rebars Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Jiangsu Shagang Steel Rebars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Sabic Hadeed
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Steel Rebars Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Sabic Hadeed Steel Rebars Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 EVRAZ
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Steel Rebars Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued

