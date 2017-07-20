Global Biosimulation Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Biosimulation Market is expected to exceed $2.2 billion in 2020 with a CAGR 15.5% by 2020

Description

Rise in adoption of drug discovery and development and success in precision dosing are expected to boost global Biosimulation market. Biosimulation applications such as preclinical testing, clinical trials, target identification and validation, lead identification and optimization are widely adopted. These applications enable to provide faster and more certain results compared to conventional techniques as a result it is widely adopted across the globe. The technological advancement and innovation in Biosimulation products and applications enable to reduce the number of clinical studies for drug development. Model-based drug development reduce the clinical studies and offer better results. Biosimulation has huge contribution in personalized medicines which are adopted widely for better patient care. Due to the advancement in biosimulation the traditional one size fits all concept is replaced by personalized medicines. Biosimulation models enable to find better protection against various diseases such as tumor and other cancer cases through precise dozing. As a result it saves time, effort and money for drug development for many diseases.

Biosimulation technology offers virtual clinical trial population for pediatric, elderly and other group of patients. It enables to perform better clinical trials and reduce the time and effort for drug discovery and development. Technological advancement and innovation in biosimulation market enables to penetrate in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and Korea. Biosimulation market by application such as preclinical testing, clinical trials, target identification and validation, lead identification and optimization are enhanced through research and development. Biosimulation market by product includes Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic (PK/PD), Molecular Modelling, Toxicity Prediction Software. These products enables to avoid drug-drug interaction studies, evaluating, genetic differences, predicting human doses and handling of drugs.

Geographical Insights

North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to huge adoption of Biosimulation technology and highest rate of healthcare spending followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create huge opportunity for Biosimulation Market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favorable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, GAP Analysis, Key Findings, Market Estimations, Market Insights, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market. Global Biosimulation Market is expected to grow significantly due to rise in adoption of drug discovery and development, personalized medicine and success of precision dozing. The results of research & development and critical FDA approvals enable the Biosimulation Market to grow fast. Funding from government and private players are also key factors to drive the Global Biosimulation Market. However, high cost of Global Biosimulation products and application are concern for the growth of Biosimulation Market. The report also covers parametric analysis, historical analysis and Pipeline Analysis.

Competitive Insights: The key players of Global Biosimulation Market includes Certara Us, Inc., Simulation Plus Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, Schrodinger Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc., Chemical Computing Group, Inc., Entelos Holding Corporation, Genedata Ag, Physiomics PLC, Rhenovia Pharma Ltd, Accelrys Inc., Leadscope, Insilico Biosciences, Compugen, Nimbus Healthcare, Insilico Biosciences Inc., Inhibox, Johnson & Johnson, Biovia, Leadinvent Technologies and so on.

Market Segmentation:

Global Biosimulation Market is segmented on the basis of application, product, end user and region. Global Biosimulation Market by application and end user has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the globe. The Global Biosimulation Market by product such as PK/PD modelling and simulation, molecular modelling are widely adopted across the globe. Global simulation market by application such as drug development, preclinical testing, drug discovery and so on.

Table of Content

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. GAP ANALYSIS

2.3. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.4. CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.5. PIPELINE ANALYSIS

2.6. ANALYST INSIGHT

2.6.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.6.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.6.3. CONCLUSION

2.7. REGULATION

2.7.1. REGULATIONS ON CLINICAL TRIALS

2.7.1.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.7.1.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.7.1.1.3. CHINA

2.7.1.1.4. INDIA

2.7.1.1.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.7.1.2. DRUG AND DEVICE REGULATIONS

2.7.1.2.1. UNITED STATES

2.7.1.2.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.7.1.2.3. CHINA

2.7.1.2.4. INDIA

2.7.1.2.5. REST OF THE WORLD

....

