Global Submarine Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 4.92% and Forecast to 2021

Executive Summary

A submarine is an underwater naval platform that can stay submerged for extended periods and is deployed for multiple defense functions. It is considered crucial for a nation’s maritime security and is used for both offensive and defensive purposes. Submarines are designed for greater agility and stealth capabilities. These vessels are armed with powerful weapons such as missiles and torpedoes.

The analysts forecast the global submarine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global submarine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Submarine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BAE Systems

• General Dynamics

• Saab

• DCNS

• DSME

• Huntington Ingalls Industries

Other prominent vendors

• Fincantieri

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Lockheed Martin

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Navantia

• ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

• Thales

Market driver

• Fleet replacement programs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Project delays

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Multi-mission submarines

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Segmentation by product type

• Global SSN submarine market

• Global SSBN submarine market

• Global SSK submarine market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation by regions

• Submarine market in the Americas

• Submarine market in APAC

• Submarine market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

..…..Continued

