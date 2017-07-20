ICT in Retail Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts
PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 20 July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “IT in Retail - Technology Priorities (2016/2017): Successfully targeting retailers with competitive ICT solutions”.
Summary
"IT in Retail - Technology Priorities (2016/2017)", report presents the findings from a survey of 152 retailers regarding their ICT investment trends, ICT budgets allocations and core technology priorities. The report aims to provide end-user insight for ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to retailers.
Retailers will aim to address the following key challenges through IT in 2017: supply chain management efficiencies, offering a superior customer experience across channels, and gaining better insight from existing as well as new data sources.
Scope
- The share of outsourced IT services is growing among retailers, however business-critical functions tend to remain in-house
- Network virtualization, automated resource management and business insight are key areas for investment in 2017
- Retailers show a strong preference for vendors that can demonstrate expertise in the retail sector and offer vertical-specific solutions or features rather than generic technology-based ones.
Reasons to buy
- Gain insight into key investment trends and budget priorities in retail. Through GlobalData' survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to retailers.
Table of Content: Key Points
Executive summary
Survey demographics
Outsourced IT functions
Enterprise applications
Business intelligence
Green IT & virtualization
Internet of Things (IoT)
Business objectives influencing IT investment strategy
Key decision makers
ICT provider selection
Technology areas by investment
Technology areas by upgrades
Targeting retailers with technology solutions
Appendix
…Continued
