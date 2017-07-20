Smart Grid Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts

Global Smart Grid Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast

PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 20 July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2017”.

Summary

"Smart Grid Policy Handbook 2017" is the latest policy report from which offers comprehensive information on major policies governing smart grid in different countries.

The report covers sixteen key countries, providing the current scenario and future plans in implementing smart grid technology, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the smart grid industry in each of the countries, and globally. Countries covered in the handbook include - US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. The report also discusses the net-metering policy, and smart meter roll out in these countries. Advanced metering infrastructure, microgrid, smart cities, net metering, time of use pricing, communication protocol, and electric vehicles are among the other topics covered in the report.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Scope

The report provides comprehensive coverage of key smart grid initiatives and policies in some of the major countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Topics covered in the handbook include -

- Advanced metering Infrastructure (AMI)

- Microgrid

- Smart cities

- Net metering

- Time of use (TOU) pricing

- Communication protocol for smart grid

- Important agencies dealing with smart grid

- Electric vehicles (EV)

- Energy management systems (EMS)

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 7

1.2 List of Figures 8

2 Executive Summary 9

2.1 Net Metering to be Key Phenomenon in Most Major Countries 9

2.2 EU Mandates Driving Smart Grid Investment in Europe 10

2.3 Smart Grid Standards Development 11

3 Introduction 13

4 Smart Grid Framework 15

4.1 Smart Grid Technology 15

4.2 Smart Grid Benefits 18

4.3 Smart Grid International Association 21

4.4 Smart Grid Standards 22

5 Smart Grid Policies and Incentives, US 25

5.1 Overview 25

5.2 Major Institutes Involved in Advancing Smart Grid Initiatives 26

5.3 Major Policies and Incentives, Federal 30

5.4 Major Policies and Incentives, California 38

5.5 Major Policies and Incentives, Connecticut 46

5.6 Major Policies and Incentives, Colorado 50

5.7 Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Grants 51

5.8 Major Policies and Incentives, Pennsylvania 52

5.9 Major Policies and Incentives, Massachusetts 55

6 Smart Grid Policies and Incentives, Canada 58

