Autonomous Tractors Market Europe to Grow at a CAGR Of 57.91% and Forecast to 2021

Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2017

Executive Summary
Autonomous tractors are vehicles that are light in weight, driverless, and can be remotely operated by farmers. Autonomous tractors can work for 24 hours a day without any downtime. Autonomous tractors provide precision and high-quality farming experience to farmers. These autonomous tractors are also called as unmanned tractors, robotic tractors, or driverless tractors. Autonomous tractors are a combination of advanced electronic components and are operated with the help of controllers.

The analysts forecast the autonomous tractors market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 57.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the autonomous tractors market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers installations, shipments, sales, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• France
• Germany
• Poland
• The UK
• Romania
• Others


The report, Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• AGCO
• Kinze Manufacturing
• New Holland
• Yanmar

Other prominent vendors
• Case IH
• John Deere
• Kubota

Market driver
• Increase in profit generated from farming
Market challenge
• Difficulty in collaborating robotic machines with information technology
Market trend
• Solar energy powered tractors
Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by components
• Market overview
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe by sensors
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe by GPS
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe by vision system
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by applications
• Market overview
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe by harvesting
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe by seed sowing
• Autonomous tractors market in Europe by irrigation

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Autonomous tractors market in France
• Autonomous tractors market in Germany
• Autonomous tractors market in Poland
• Autonomous tractors market in the UK
• Autonomous tractors market in Romania
• Autonomous tractors market in others

PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends
..…..Continued

