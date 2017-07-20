Aluminum Pigments Market 2017 – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast 2027

Global aluminum pigments market Information by groups ( leafing and non-leafing ), by Applications , by products - Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Globally, the market for Aluminum Pigments is increasing rapidly owing to rapid growth in automotive industry and personal care sector, most of today’s generation prefer a glossy and shiny effect in their personal care products future more in automotive industry there is an increase usage of Aluminum Pigments in automotive interior coatings and wheels coatings which provides an metallic finish to the product, owing to these reasons there is an immense boost of Aluminum Pigments Market. Globally the market is expected to grow at CAGR of X.X% from 2016 to 2027.

Segments:

The market for Aluminum Pigments is segmented on the basis of groups, applications and by products ; by groups the Global Aluminum Pigments Market is segmented as leafing and non-leafing, on the basis of applications the Global Aluminum Pigments Market is segmented as Construction - Facades/Extrusions , Automotive, Domestic Appliance, Office Equipment, General Industry Applications Electrical Insulation personal care, and others (,Pipe/Rebar , paints and coatings, plastics and printing inks). Moreover on the basis of the products of Global Aluminum Pigment Market is segmented as aluminum paste, aluminum powder, bronze powder and vacuum metalized pigments

Study Objectives of Global Aluminum Pigments:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Aluminum Pigments Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Global Aluminum Pigments Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by derivatives and application.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Aluminum Pigments Market.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Global Aluminum Pigments Market Report include:

Alba Aluminiu, Altana AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, CarlforsBrukAB, Carl Schlenk AG, GeotechInternational B.V., Hefei Sunrise Aluminum Pigments Co. Ltd., Metaflake Ltd., Metal Powder Chemical Ltd., Mono Pigment Developments Ltd., Nihonboshitsu Co. Ltd., Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, The Arasan Aluminum Industries Ltd., Toyal America, Inc and Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd.

The report for Global Aluminum Pigments of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

