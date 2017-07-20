Anti-tacking Agents Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2017 to 2027

Global Anti Tacking Agents Market Research Report, by Application , by types and Region - Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market research future provides a detailed analysis of 10 years forecast of Anti Tacking Agents Market Research between 2016 and 2027 and it is expected that Anti Tacking Agents Market will register the CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period globally.

Market Overview:

Anti-Tacking Agents are chemical compounds which are used in the rubber industries to remove the sticking properties from the products. Non-coated products of rubber industries sticks with other materials which makes hard to handle it. Anti-tacking gives a coating to the products which helps in better handling.

Anti-Tacking Agent Market has seen the tremendous growth in last couple of years and as the demand for the rubber products are increasing year by year, it is expected that anti-tacking agent market will register the CAGR of more than 4% in the coming years. The total market has been evaluated a US$XX million in the year 2015 and expected to reach the market size of US$XX million by the year 2027.

Market Influencer:

The growing automotive industry is one of the drivers for anti-tack industry worldwide, in the countries like China, India, Singapore and other countries located in the Asia Pacific are developing rapidly causing more demand for the automotive products followed by the demand from healthcare industry. The restrains for this industry is the scarcity for the raw materials and increase in the price of raw materials which is affecting the pricing strategies of the company.

Market Segmentation:

Anti-tacking agent has various types which include- Silicone Polymers, Stearates, Fatty Acid Esters and other where Stearates is leading the market with market share of XX% followed by Fatty Acid Esters which has market share of XX%. Rubber is the major industry which consumes XX% of the anti-tacking agents. The application of anti-tacking agents includes- Profile and Hoses, Wire and Cable, Molded Rubber Goods, tires, Belting, Footwear, Seals and Gaskets.

On the basis of Types:

• Fatty Acid Esters

• Stearates

• Soap

• Silicone Polymers

• Others (Talc)

On the basis of Applications

• Profile and Hoses

• Wire and Cable

• Molded Rubber Goods

• Belting

• Footwear

• Seals

• Gaskets and tires

Key Players:

Going further the Global Anti-Tacking Agent Market research report covers the analysis of top players in the market which includes:

• Lion specialty chemicals co., ltd.

• Schill + seilacher "struktol" gmbh

• Stephenson alkon solutions

• Kettlitz-chemie gmbh & co. Kg

• Peter greven gmbh & co. Kg

• Fragon produtos para indústria de borracha

• Parabor brasil

• Sasco chemical group, inc.

• Baerlocher gmbh

• Hans w. Barbe chemische erzeugnisse gmbh

• Chem-trend l.p.

• Croda international plc

• H. L. Blachford ltd.

• The hallstar company

• Lotréc ab

• King industries, inc.

• Faci spa

• Evonik industries ag

• Mclube

• Gemini group

• Polmann india ltd

• R E carroll, inc

