Ammonium Sulphate Market 2017: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2027

Global ammonium sulphate market outlook – research report, by production process, by applications, and by functionality type - Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ammonium Sulphate Market: Introduction

The Market research future delivers a detailed analysis of 10 years forecast between 2016 and 2027 and it is expected that Global Ammonium Sulphate Market will register the CAGR of more than XX% during the forecast period.

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market: Market Overview

Ammonium Sulphate is one of the inorganic chemical compounds having chemical formula of (NH4)2SO4. Ammonium Sulphate comprises of 24% sulphur as sulphate ions and 21% nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions. Ammonium sulphate is majorly used as a fertilizer and as horticulture and agricultural spray adjuvant for water dissolvable pesticides. It can also be utilized in the preparation of other ammonium salts. The other names of ammonium sulphate are diammonium sulfate, sulfuric acid diammonium salt, mascagnite, actamaster and dolamin.

The Global Ammonium Sulphate Market is expected to reach at US$XX billion by 2027 and the global market demand in 2016 is XX million tons and is estimated to reach XX million tons by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast year.

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market: Market Growth Influencer:

The Global Ammonium Sulphate Market is mainly relied on the several aspects for instance, the stringent environmental policies and regulations and fertilizer industry. That is why the huge portion of ammonium sulphate is produced involuntarily as by product or co-product. Ammonium sulphate is one of the major fertilizers used across the global and the demand for the particular fertilizer is rising rapidly as there is very limited arable land available across the globe. Ammonium Sulphate is majorly used in the applications such as agriculture and non-agriculture. Rapid increasing in population has resulted in increasing demand for ammonium sulphate as it is a major fertilizer used in the agricultural and non agricultural purpose. The ammonium sulphate market has an abundant opportunity as the current trends are shifting towards expanding crop yield by expanding nutrient and supplement contents for instance sulfur and nitrogen in soil is expected to have positive effect on the overall market growth. Lack of government initiatives in undeveloped economies and stringent rules and regulation especially in the developed regions such as the US, UK, France and Germany are the major challenges for the Global Ammonium Sulphate Market growth.

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market: Market Segmentation

For the purpose of the study of Global Ammonium Sulphate Market, the market has segmented into the production process and by applications. The production process in segmented into caprolactam, coke oven gas, gypsum and neutralization & others and the application type is segmented into agriculture uses (fertilizers) and non-agricultural uses (chemicals, wood pulp, textile and pharmaceutical).

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe is considered as matured economy and having an established agricultural sector therefore the Ammonium Sulphate Market has a strong hold in these particular regions. Asia-Pacific is one of the leading markets for global ammonium sulphate market with an estimated market share of XX% in 2015. Availability of huge agricultural land in China and India are the major leading growing factor for Global Ammonium Sulphate Market. As these both regions covered huge percentage of population and a major portion of population is involved in agriculture too. Thus, the demand for ammonium sulphate as a fertilizer is very much increased with a span of years. This region is expected to witness a market growth of XX% over the forecasted period of 2016-2027.

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market: Key Players

The key players present in the Ammonium Sulphate Market includes Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Fibrant), JSC Kuibyshevazot, Ube Industries, Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), JSC “Grodno Azot”, Grupa Azoty, Domo Chemicals, BASF SE and among others.

Market Research Future introduces about the Global Ammonium Sulphate Market during the forecast period 2017-2027 which mainly includes the growth drivers, trends and restraints and how the market will grow in the future across the globe. In this report, Market Research Future has focused on the current market scenario which includes market segmentation, market dynamics, and competitive landscape along with company profiles.

