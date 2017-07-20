Ukraine Nuts snack Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Nuts snack -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

A snack is a portion of food often smaller than a regular meal, generally eaten between meals to refresh oneself. Snacks are made in a great variety of forms including packaged snack foods. Nowadays, the snack products include: chips, crackers, pistachios, peanuts, extruded products (corn sticks, pads, saltletts sticks, crisp bread), seafood, cereals, dried fruits, popcorn and other similar products.

Ukraine was absorbed with the global trend of a healthy lifestyle, but since nut-snacks do not belong to this category - this trend impacted the market negatively. Today, nuts snack market is presented with a wide range of types of products: nuts with no additions (raw, roasted, etc.), salted nuts (peanuts, pistachios); sugared and caramelized nuts, noisettes; spicy nuts and etc.

Nut Snacks - are not staple goods, so when the citizens began to optimize their budgets at crisis period – it affected the snack market of nuts. Peanuts and pistachios - are the main raw material for the domestic manufacturers which produce nut snacks. Such nut snack like hazelnut (mostly fried), is packed by domestic producers from imported raw materials, which affects the price of the finished product.

Table of Content

Content list

1. General characteristics of Ukrainian snack market of nuts in 2012-2014.

1.1. Analysis of market development tendencies in 2012-2014 г (problems, influencing factors, specificity)

1.2. General market indices, calculation of market capacity in 2012-2014.

1.3. Segmentation and structure of the market (based on FEA and production bases)

2. The dynamics of production and sales in 2012-2014.

2.1. Dynamics of production in volume terms in 2012-2014.

2.2. The dynamics of sales in value terms in 2012-2014.

3. Main market operators

3.1. Major operators of the market and their description

3.2. Segmentation of major market operators

3.3. Market shares of the major operators

4. Foreign trade in the market (in terms of major products: peanuts, pistachios, hazelnuts)

4.1. Export of goods in 2012-2014 (volumes)

4.2. Import of goods in 2012-2014. (volume, structure, prices, geography of deliveries by countries, the major importers)

5. The consumption of products at the market

5.1. Consumers’ preferences for products, consumer description

6. Conclusions and recommendations. Forecasted indicators of market development in 2015-2018.

List of tables:

1. The balance of the Ukrainian snack market of nuts in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

2. Main producers of the nuts snacks in Ukraine

3. Segmentations of Ukrainian operators according to product range and market activity

List of graphs, diagrams and schemes:

1. The real income of the population of Ukraine in 2012-2014 , to previous year,%

2. Dynamics of gross yield of nuts in Ukraine in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

3. Dynamics of sown areas under nuciferous in Ukraine in 2012-2014, thousands of hectares

4. Market capacity of the Ukrainian snack market of nuts in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

5. Market Structure of snack market of nuts in 2012-2014,%

6. Dynamics of production of nut snack (peanut) in Ukraine in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

7. Dynamics of production of nut snack (hazelnut) in Ukraine in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

8. Dynamics of production of nut snack (pistachio) in Ukraine in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

9. The dynamics of the sales of nuts snacks in Ukraine in 2012-2014, million UAH

10. Geographic segmentation of Ukrainian nuts snacks manufacturers

11. Share structure of domestic manufacturers of nuts snacks in Ukraine in 2014, %

12. Dynamics of exports of nuts snacks from Ukraine in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

13. The structure of export of nuts snacks from Ukraine in 2012-2014,%

14. Import of nuts snacks in Ukraine in 2012-2014, thousands of tons

15. Goods’ structure of import nuts snacks to Ukraine in 2013 and 2014, %

16. Dynamics of average purchase prices for imported products in Ukraine in 2013-2014 UAH/ 100g

17. Shares of the largest importers of nuts snacks in Ukraine in 2013-2014,%

18. Rating of consumers’ preferences of nuts snacks of 2014, points

19. Forecast indicators of market development in 2015-2018, thousands of tons

