Internet of Things in Retail Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Internet of Things in Retail”.

"Internet of Things in Retail: Technologies and Usage Cases", report discusses the benefits and challenges of IoT technologies such as RFID, Wi-Fi, Beacons, virtual reality, digital signage, robotics, drones and smart lighting. Usage cases by major retailers and vendors’ holistic solutions are evaluated, and advice provided regarding IoT implementations and how to successfully target retailers.

IoT offer retailers opportunities to collect and analyze increasingly granular data in stores and warehouses for optimizing business processes. Consumers’ increasingly connected lifestyles have contributed to the rise of IoT in retail by demanding better interaction in stores by utilizing the latest technologies, and the desire to make shopping a more personal experience based on customers’ preferences. IoT ecosystems provide full connectivity within the store to meet the customers needs and improve the customer experience.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613865-internet-of-things-in-retail-technologies-and-usage-cases-gainining-competitive

Scope

- IoT in retail stores and warehouses includes various connected devices/end points that either collect data for analytics purposes and for running applications (e.g. sensors, cameras, beacons, RFID, smart watches), or act on data generated by the application in order to display information or interact with customers and staff

- IoT extends to back-end analytics, networks, servers and data warehouses that are required to generate actionable insight

- Machinery including robotics and drones, and smart lighting form part of the latest IoT deployments since they provide “smart” interaction or data collection for analytics with linkages to other devices or a central database, which may also use artificial intelligence

Key points to buy

- Gain a deeper understanding of IoT technologies and their importance in retail, which is especially beneficial for IT vendors when pitching these solutions to retailers.

- Retailers' challenges and technology choices are discussed, and useful advice provided for IT vendors regarding offering digital signage, Wi-Fi, beacons, RFID and other IoT based solutions.

Table of Contents

1. Background: Retailers’ Business Challenges 3

2. IoT Technologies and Opportunities 8

2.1 Definition of IoT 9

2.2 Asset Tracking via RFID and NFC 10

2.3 Sensors and Cameras 12

2.4 In-Store Wi-Fi 13

2.5 Beacons 14

2.6 Digital Signage 15

2.7 Smart Shopping Carts 15

2.8 Smart Buttons 16

2.9 Networking for IoT 16

2.10 Analytics 17

2.11 Virtual and Augmented Reality 18

2.12 Drones 19

2.13 Robotics 20

2.14 IoT based Payment Systems 21

2.15 Smart Vending Machines 21

2.16 Smart Lighting 22

2.17 Other innovative technologies 23

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars