Bath Salts Market: Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Bath Salts Market Information- by Type (Dead Sea Salt), Form (Granular), Application (Beauty care, Health and wellness) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on the Global Bath Salt Market has been estimated to grow over 2.7% posts 2022

Market Overview:

Globally, there has been increase in demand for bath salts due to its versatility in industrial use ranging from personal care to home care applications. Unique properties of bath salts including high concentrations when used with water that helps in relaxation of human body muscles are driving the demand for bath salts in aromatherapy sub-segment. Hence, global bath salts market is expected to grow at CAGR over 2.7% post the year 2022.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Bath Salts Market are Bathclin, Watsons, Jahwa, Kneipp, L'occitane, Relachee, PrettyValley, Genlese, Clarins, Borghese, Kanebo, Shiseido, Camenae, Skinhealthy, Stenders, Sak.

Market Research Analysis:

• Secondary data reveals that the bath salt sales is projected to grow more than 2.7% annually post the year 2022

• The top 5 exporters of bath salts include China, Germany , Italy, Malaysia and Belgium

• Inclusion of new aromas and ingredients is accelerating the growth of Bath salts market

Intended Audience

• Bath salts manufacturers

• Skin care, home care manufacturers

• Salts manufacturers

• Retailers, wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, Importers and exporters

Brief of TOC Global Bath Salts Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s five forces model

5 Global Bath salt Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Dead Sea Salt

5.1.2 Epsom Salt

5.1.3 Himalayn Salt

5.1.4 Bolivian Salt

5.1.5 Others

6 Global Bath Salt Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Granual

6.1.2 Powder

6.1.2 Coarse

7 Global Bath Salt Market, By Application

Continued…

