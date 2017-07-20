Ukrainian Treadmills Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Treadmills -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

Treadmill market is a part of sports goods market. Because of both internal and external reasons the development of this market is not going as fast as expected. The B2C segment of the market is struggling under the sports clubs market development problems. The sports clubs although can offer multiple choice of trainers for lower price for the end user so this segment is crucial for the industry. The economic crisis in Ukraine caused hryvnia devaluation and rapid growth of prices for imported goods. Since there are no local manufacturers of treadmills, consumers tend to delay the purchase of the treadmills.

Along with negative consequences the situation gives an opportunity for the potential market operators to start manufacturing or distribution of the inexpensive treadmills to Ukraine both to the sports clubs market and consumer market.

This report gives an overview for the treadmills market of Ukraine and its perspectives. The core information on market indicators, players on the market, brands and trends is given.

Table of Content

Content list

1. Overview of the Market

1.1. Analysis of market trends in 2013-9 months of 2015.

1.2. Segmentation and structure of the market (selection of the segment of treadmills from the exercisers market - according to the volume of supplies in bulk and in financial measure).

1.3. Key market indicators. The calculation of treadmills market capacity in 2013 - 9 months of 2015. (overall production + imports - exports, estimated)

1.4. Evaluation of sports clubs market capacity (in monetary terms, based on financial statements of operators)

2. Production in Ukraine

2.1. Dynamics of production in bulk in Ukraine in 2013-9 months of 2015.

3. State regulation in the market (the main regulatory documents, import duties)

4. Foreign economic activities in the market

4.1. Imports of goods to Ukraine in 2013-9 months of 2015. (trend, segmentation by brand, by importers (treadmills / spare parts)).

4.2. Exports from Ukraine in 2013-9 months. 2015. (trend, segmentation by brand, by exporters (treadmills / spare parts)).

5. Main market operators

5.1. A list and brief description of the main operators (manufacturers and importers).

5.2. Terms of cooperation by major importers (information from importers - planned profitability, other features (by market operators based on telephone rings))

6. Price and pricing on the market. Current prices for the products in retail.

7. Consumption of products on the market.

7.1. Structuring and segmentation of key customers (B2B and B2C segments). Portrait of a consumers (gyms, shopping online for resale, private individuals)

8. Distribution channels and promotion of products on the market.

9. The investment attractiveness of the market.

9.1. SWOT-analysis of market trend

9.2. Risks and barriers on the market (analysis of the forces of Porter, highlighting key risks)

9.3. Features of business activity in Ukraine (business ethics, aspects of negotiations)

10. Conclusions and recommendations on the development of the market. Forecast of the market capacity in 2015 - 2017 years.

List of tables:

1. Segmentation of treadmills by criteria of cost

2. Key market indicators of market of treadmills in Ukraine in 2013-9 months 2015, in bulk measure, t

3. Dynamics of market capacity of sport clubs industry in Ukraine in 2013-9 months 2015, in monetary value, US Dollars

4. TOP-10 of the main importers of treadmills in Ukraine in 2013-9 months 2015, tons and %

5. List of TOP-10 main importers of spare parts for treadmills in Ukraine in 9 months 2014 - 2015

6. TOP-10 of the main exporters of treadmills from Ukraine in 2013-9 months 2015, t and %

7. A list and brief description of the main operators of the treadmills’ market

8. Segmentation of main operators by brands

9. Current prices for the treadmills of main operators in retail, USD

10. SWOT-analysis of the treadmills market of Ukraine

11. Evaluation of competitive environment of the treadmills market in Ukraine

12. Results of competitive environment evaluation of the treadmills market in Ukraine

List of graphs, diagrams and schemes:

1. Shares of Ukrainians, who do and don’t do sport in 9 months 2015, %

2. Segmentation of treadmills by criteria of purpose

3. Segmentation of treadmills from the exercisers market in 9 months 2014—2015 in Ukraine, in bulk measure, %

4. Segmentation of treadmills from the exercisers market in 9 months 2014—2015 in Ukraine, in financial measure, %

5. Dynamics of market capacity of treadmills in Ukraine in 2013-9 months 2015, in bulk measure, t

6. Dynamics of market capacity of sport clubs industry in Ukraine in 2013-9 months 2015, in monetary value, mln. UAH

7. Consumers preferences about sport clubs in Ukraine (based on consumers` poll in 2014)

8. Dynamics of treadmills import to Ukraine in 2013-9 months of 2015, t

9. Import segmentation of treadmills by brand in 2013-9 months 2015, %

10. Structure of import of treadmills and spare parts to Ukraine in 9 months 2014-2015, %

11. Dynamics of treadmills export from Ukraine in 2013-9 months of 2015, t

12. Export segmentation of treadmills by brand in 2013-9 months 2015, %

13. Dynamic of Internet trade industry growth in Ukraine (total)

14. Distribution channels used by treadmill market players in Ukraine

15. Major consumer groups on the Ukrainian treadmill market.

16. Forecast on the treadmills Ukrainian market capacity in 2015-2018 in bulk measure, t

