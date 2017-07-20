Healthcare OEM Manufacturers Market Applications Overview, Trends and Forecast 2016-2027

Market Research Future

Healthcare OEM Manufacturers by Therapeutic (Ophthalmology), Material Processing (Sterilization), Device (Commodity), Application (Surgical)-Forecast 2027

Key Players in market are GE Healthcare (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Aramark (U.S.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare OEM Manufacturers Market Report Overview:

The global medical device industry has experienced significant growth in the last few years and is expected that the growth will be continue with a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecasted period. The medical device industry is comprised of surgical, cardiovascular, home healthcare, general medical and other devices. This is one of the prime factors for the growth of Original Equipment market in Healthcare industries.

OEM or Original equipment Manufacturer is a company that makes a part or subsystem that is used in another company’s end product. For instance, if Acme Manufacturing Co. makes power cords that are used on IBM computers, Acme is the OEM. OEM can be an automotive company, healthcare, Software Company, cosmetics industry among others. When referring to auto parts, OEM refers to the manufacturer who manufacturer the automotive parts which are used to installed or assembled during the construction of a new vehicle. Microsoft is one of the examples of companies that issues OEM software for their windows operating systems.

OEM manufacturers help healthcare industries by providing them reliable, innovative and feature-rich medical devices such as membranes, filtration devices and separation systems.

Healthcare OEM Manufacturers Market Application:

OEM has application in various healthcare areas such as cardiovascular, imaging, surgeries, diagnostics neurology. In present scenario, OEM wrist watches, blood pressure smart watch is been introduced into the healthcare market for the therapy of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular diseases. OEM Diabetic injecting insulin pen is been used by doctors and practitioners for the therapy and study of Diabetes. Also Cardiac rhythm management is performing with the help of OEM photo etching phenomenon.

Request to Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/762

Market Influencer:

The major growth drivers of Global OEM manufacturer market includes rising need to cut healthcare costs, reduce estimated time to repair (ETTR) of equipment, innovations in IT to minimize maintenance costs, and growing need to collect equipment data and integrate healthcare systems and increasing availability of data and information. The growing technical advantages and growing GDP are also raising the growth of Healthcare OEM Manufacturer Market.

However, Obsolescence is one of the major restraints for the OEM manufacturing industry; it regularly affects auto parts production as with the change in technology the parts manufactured with existing technology finds less usage. High cost and lack of expertise and professionals is hindering the Global Healthcare OEM Manufacturing Market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and rest of the world.

Key Players:

Some of the major market players in Global Healthcare OEM Manufacturers market are as follows: GE Healthcare (U.K.), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Aramark (U.S.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Systems America, Inc. (U.S.), Esaote SpA (Italy), and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/healthcare-oem-manufacturers-market-762

North America:

North America is dominating region in Global Healthcare OEM Manufacturing Market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The US medical device industry is the global leader having approximate 40% market share in the global medical device industries and it is expected that it will grow with a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecasted period. Rapid digitalization of the healthcare system to aid efficient patient care, growing market demand for proactive healthcare technologies for equipment monitoring, and the benefits of full-time maintenance and service agreements by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is driving the growth of Healthcare OEM Manufacturing Market in North America region.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia –pacific is the emerging market in Global Healthcare OEM Manufacturing Market. Taiwan boasts one of the most progressive health systems in Asia, as well as a highly-regarded national health insurance Program. Taiwan currently spends about 6-7% of its GDP on healthcare, which is similar to regional levels also the medical device market is growing with a CAGR of about 8% during the forecasted period. Further steady growth is expected in the coming years on account of the ageing population and subsequent rise in demand for healthcare products and services. South East Asia is also one of the most efficient healthcare systems in the world. Irrespective of economic prosperity or health system maturity, there are two common factors that South East Asian countries share: an increase in population ageing and a shift in disease burden, i.e., from infectious to chronic diseases that cause more people to fall ill, more often and for longer periods of time. Combined, these factors are creating an increased demand for hospital services which creates demand for OEM Manufacturers to provide technologically upgraded, innovative and efficient devices.

Latest Trends:

• Siemens Healthiness – The new brand for Siemens' healthcare business announced on 4th May 2016: The new brand underlines Siemens Healthcare's pioneering spirit and its engineering expertise in the healthcare industry.

• Siemens presents new Dual Source computer tomography Soma tom Drive, announced on 3rd March 2016: this device will provide precise diagnostic in all areas of radiology.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.