United Kingdom Crude Oil Refinery Outlook Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies 2022

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “United Kingdom Crude Oil Refinery Outlook”.

"United Kingdom Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022", is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in United Kingdom. The report provides oil production, consumption, exports and imports details from 2010 to 2022 along with oil reserves for the period 2010 to 2016. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active refineries in United Kingdom for the period 2012-2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country’s oil refinery industry.

- Historic and forecast of oil data related to production, consumption, imports and exports for the period 2010-2022, and reserves for the period 2010-2016

- Updated information related to all active refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

- Information on CDU, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the country’s crude oil industry, where available

- Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s energy sector and crude oil refining industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, reserves and capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country

- Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the country’s crude oil refining industry

- Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market

