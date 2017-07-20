UK Property maintenance Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Property maintenance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property maintenance Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Property maintenance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

Property maintenance in the broad sense means maintenance of the house, apartment, rented premise or building, commercial enterprise by skilled employees of the company maintaining the property clean and tidy, ensuring technical support of above mentioned types of property.

Property management may include a number of individual services connected with maintenance and repairs. For example, the services of small repairs in the building, assembly and installation of furniture, care of the garden, cleaning of the yard and neighbouring territory, care of children and aged people, etc.

Such services may be provided separately or in complex. For European market, in particular, for the market of Great Britain, complex services of residential property maintenance represent an emerging direction with high growth potential.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/735244-uk-property-maintenance-market-report

Table of Content

Contents

1. Analysis of Macroeconomic Indices of Great Britain

1.1. Dynamics of Investments in British Economy from the former CIS States in 2012 – Q3 2016 г.

1.2 Dynamics of British Residential Property Market in 2012- Q3 2016

2. General Characteristics of the Market of Property Maintenance Services

2.1 Market Description and Trends for Development (History, Specificity, Problems, Factors of Influence on the Market)

2.2. General Market Parameters, Calculation of Market Capacity in 2012 – Q3 2016

2.3. Salaries in Construction Industry and Property Maintenance Services in Great Britain in Q3 2016

3. Main Operators on the Property Maintenance Service Market

3.1. Market Operators and Their Description

3.2. Segmentation and Structuring of Main Operators of Property Maintenance Service Market (Specialization, Regional Location, Language of Services Provided)

4. Price and Pricing on the Market

4.1. Current Prices for Property Maintenance Services in Great Britain

5. Service Consumers’ Preferences. Typical Customer’s Profile

6. Conclusions and Recommendations. Forecasted Parameters of Market Development in 2016-2017 (Taking into Account Dynamics of Property Market Development in Great Britain)

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/735244-uk-property-maintenance-market-report

Tables:

1. Number of closed transactions for amount exceeding £40 000 on the UK residential property market in 2012 – Q3 2016, unit transactions

2. Change of volumes of residential property repair and maintenance services provided (adjusted taking into account seasonal factors) in 2012 – Q3 2016, money terms, £ bn.

3. Average salary in property maintenance segment in Q3 2016, money terms, £

4. Average salary of home personnel in Great Britain in Q3 2016, money terms, £

5. Main Property Maintenance Sector Operators

6. Main Operators in Construction Sector

7. Main Operators in the Sector of Housekeeping Services (Home Personnel)

8. Profile of Typical Consumer of Residential Property Maintenance Services

Schemes and diagrams:

1. European cities attractiveness rate by the end of 2015

2. TOP urban areas for investors in 2015

3. FDI in British economy from the former CIS states in 2012 – F2016, money terms, bn. $ (assessment)

4. Number of completed residential constructions in Great Britain with distribution by regions in 2012-2015 financial years, units

5. Rate of UK market saturation with residential houses per 1 thsnd of population in financial years 2014-2015

6. Forecasted dynamics of sales of elite property in London in 2015-2019, money terms, %

7. Repairs Performed by House Owners in Great Britain

8. Monthly dynamics of change of volume of repair and property maintenance services distributed by segments during 2012 – Q2 2016, money terms, £ million

9. Average annual salary in property maintenance segment in Great Britain in Q3 2016, money terms, £ per year

10. Average annual salary in property maintenance segment in Great Britain in Q3 2016, money terms, £

11. Average salary of home personnel in Great Britain in Q3 2016, money terms, £ per year

12. Concentration of construction (repairs) and property maintenance companies on the territory of Great Britain, units, %

13. Top-10 of Main Secondary Languages in England and Wales

14. Average price for painting and decoration services in London in Q3 2016, money terms, £ (VAT not included)

15. Average price for the floor laying services in London in Q3 2016, money terms, £ (VAT not included)

16. Average price for carpentry in London in Q3 2016, money terms, £ (VAT not included)

17. Average price for electrical services in London in Q3 2016, money terms, £ (VAT not included)

18. Average price for plumbing works in London in Q3 2016, money terms, £ (VAT not included)

19. Average price for housekeeping works in London in Q3 2016, money terms, £ (VAT not included)

20. Segmentation of number of properties sold in London in 2012-2014 distributed by price, units, %

21. Dynamics of Sales of Residential Property in Great Britain in 2015-2019, money terms, %

22. Forecasted development of residential property repair and maintenance market of Great Britain in 2015-2018, money terms, £ mln

23. Coverage of UK territory with main companies dealing with construction (repairs) and property maintenance

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=735244

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)