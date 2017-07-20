Hospital Bed Market Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2027

Global Hospital Bed Market Information by Usage (General, Birthing, Pediatrics and others), by Power (Electric, Semi Electric, and Manual),- Forecast to 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital Bed Global Market – Overview

According to the recent study report “Global Hospital Bed Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027” published by the Market Research Future, The global hospital bed market is expected to reach USD 5,291.8 million in the forecasted period and is expected to grow at as a CAGR of 4.4%.

Increase in healthcare expenditure by individuals and technological advancement is fueling the growth of the hospital bed market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growth of aging population is contributing to the growth of the Hospital Bed market of globally. The increase in chronic diseases leads to an increase in the number of hospitalization cases, thus fueling the demand for hospital beds. However the key factor hampering the growth of the hospital bed market is its high cost. High cost of beds decreases the affordability of people in low income regions. Various hospital beds, such as electrical beds, birthing beds, bariatric beds, and critical care are extremely expensive, which makes them unaffordable for hospitals with limited budget allocated for healthcare. In the developing nations factors such as high cost and decreasing demand can act as a hurdle for this market, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures, widely spread over 115 pages.

Hospital Bed Global Market – Segments

The hospital bed market has been segmented in to 2 key dynamics for an enhanced understanding and convenience of the report.

Segmentation by Usage : Comprises - General, Birthing, Pediatrics and others

Segmentation On the basis of Power : Comprises - Electric, Semi Electric, and Manual

Among the various types, the general bed segment dominated the global market during the past few years holding a large market share.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Hospital Bed Market Research Report - Forecast to 2027"

Hospital Bed Global Market

Hospital beds contribute a great deal when it comes to fast recovery of the patient in the hospital or in home care for that matter. The hospital beds play a vital role in sector of health care. Improved circulation lead by better comfort & better positioning, and safety features bring ease in care giving. Each department in hospital caters the different types of patient with different healthcare requirements which results in the need of different kinds of medical supplies including different kinds of beds.

Hospital beds with power mattresses for uninterrupted pressure redistribution with fitted electric motor improve blood circulation and help preventing the formation of bed sores. The advanced features offered by these beds make them popular and leads to the growth of the market worldwide.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

