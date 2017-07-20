Factory Automation Market 2016 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth andTrends by Forecast to 2022

Factory Automation can be defined as the use of computer aided control devices to operate different industrial processes by replacing human involvement

Market Highlights:

Factory Automation can be defined as the use of computer aided control devices to operate different industrial processes by replacing human involvement. Factory Automation helps to operate multiple processes in controlled manner. It helps for mass production by reducing time and increasing production quality.

Industrial Automation consists of different levels such as sensor level, automation control level automation, supervision level and enterprise level. The sensor level can also be called as the process level that uses sensors and actuators for getting values of the process variables on periodic or continuous basis. Control devices which include PC’s, PLC’s and DCS are used by the automation companies at control level. PLC is majorly a machine control whereas DCS leads the process control. The automation control level operates using different embedded processors, PID algorithms to control all processes. Factory Automation includes various technologies as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), human machine interface (HMI).

The industry players are emphasized on increasing the efficiency of manufacturing process which is the major driver in Factory Automation Market. Apart from it, developments in computer aided systems, and internet of things (IoT), engineering technologies are the factors driving Factory Automation market. Usage of robots in industrial controller mechanisms has been a market trend. However, the decreasing human labor has led to a threat in factory automation. Lack of awareness and scarcity of investment by many companies could be the major restraints for factory automation.

Major Key Players:

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd

• Emerson Electric Corporation

• Rockwell Automation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• Rexroth Bosch Group

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Omron Corporation

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 90 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Factory Automation Market - Forecast to 2022”.

Factory Automation Market Segmentation:

The Factory Automation Market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end user. By type, the market is been classified into fixed automation, programmable automation, flexible automation, and integrated automation. By technology, the Factory Automation market is categorized into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable automation controller (PAC), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and human machine interface (HMI). By end-user, the market is sub-segmented into manufacturing, automotive, packaging & processing, energy & power, semiconductor & electronics, printing & converting and others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Factory Automation Market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America is the leading region among Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period.

Increasing technology adoption and government initiatives to increase domestic manufacturing and production is expected to drive the growth of Factory Automation market in the region. However, high installation cost of automation solutions in the market is one of the major reason behind slow growth in the region.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Factory Automation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The ongoing global trend towards Factory Automation is being reflected in an increase in the number of industrial robots in the U.S. market. Currently, there has been news in Japan that Factory Automation has paved a way for establishment of robot training centers. There has been an upward trend in Factory Automation in the Asia pacific nations including Vietnam. It is proved that using industrial robots helps saving time and increasing product quality and production capacity leading to improve the competitiveness.

Factory Automation Market (MRFR) Research Analysis:

Market research future has segmented the Factory Automation market on the basis of end-users into manufacturing, automotive, packaging & processing, energy & power, semiconductor & electronics and printing industry. These industries are deploying automation solution in order to increase their production frequency without compromising with quality. Geographically, manufacturing and automotive are expected to dominate the market.

Factory Automation market by type is been classified into fixed automation, programmable automation, flexible automation and integrated automation. Fixed automation is projected to dominate the market during forecast period due to its various advantages which include automated material handling, low unit cost, and high production rate followed by programmable automation. Whereas, integrated automation is expected to be the fastest growing type due to growing market of advanced process automation system.

Intended Audience:

• Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

• Industrial Robot Manufacturers

• MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

