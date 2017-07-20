Ireland Baby Food Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “The Baby Food Market in Ireland”.

"The Baby Food Market in Ireland 2017", is an analytical report by which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Irish market.

The Irish population and its baby food market are both small. Between 2010 and 2016 the number of births fell by over 14%. This, coupled with keen price competition, has led to a clear downturn in sales. Since 2010, retail sales have fallen by 10% and volumes by 19%. Consumption of all products fell, with drinks experiencing the greatest decline. Expenditure per capita rose by 5%, due mainly to significant unit price rises for wet meals and finger food.

The number of births is expected to continue to fall, producing a brake on sales growth. By 2022, expects the total baby food market to fall by 4.5% in volume but to rise by 11.3% in value. Value growth will come largely from the trend towards more expensive products, such as pouches, with overall volume forecast to decline and no sectors, apart from finger foods, likely to increase in volume terms.

What else does this report offer?

- Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

- Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

- Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

- Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

- Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

- The Irish baby food market has undergone a steady decline due to falling birth numbers and shrinking per capita consumption.

- The baby food market is dominated by baby milks, which accounted for 60% of value sales in 2016.

- The top three manufacturers - Danone, Nestlé and Heinz -account for 85% of the overall market in terms of value.

- Ireland is a major producer of infant formula, with proximity to a high quality milk supply a major advantage.

- Imports of milks & cereals have been rising, with the vast majority of products sourced from the EU.

- Grocery outlets are the main distribution channel for baby food in Ireland, accounting for more than 95% of sales, with broad product ranges making them a popular shopping destination.

- Growth in value is expected to be highest in the case of wet meals, due to the continued swing towards pouches and finger foods, as a result of the trend towards more modern snacks.

