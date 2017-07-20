Armored Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market Analysis and Global Forecast to 2023

Global Armored Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market Information Report by Type , by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on the global armored unmanned underwater vehicle market. The global armored unmanned underwater vehicle market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) are also known as underwater drones. These vehicles can operate underwater without human interference. With continuous innovation in the field of undersea technologies, new forms of systems that are highly autonomous, lightweight, and easy to operate, are being developed. These vehicles are of two types: Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV). The growing demand of armored UUVs for naval applications such as anti-submarine warfare, surveillance, and inspections, is driving the growth of the market. However, declining military budgets in many countries, is a factor can hamper the growth of the market.

On the basis of application, the global armored UUV market is segmented as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), Mine Countermeasures, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Security, Detection, and Inspection and Navigation & Accident Investigation. ISR dominates the armored UUV market, primarily due to increased need for maritime surveillance.

Therefore, the global armored UUV market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Players of Armored UUV Market:

• Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

• Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US)

• General Dynamics (US)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

• Saab Group (Sweden)

• BAE Systems (US)

• Subsea 7 S.A. (UK)

• Oceanserver Technology, Inc. (US)

• ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH (Germany)

• International Submarine Engineering Ltd. (Canada)

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of type, the armored unmanned UUV market has been segmented as remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV). While, AUVs do not require input from an operator and operate according to the pre-programmed instructions, ROVs are controlled via an umbilical cord. AUVs dominate the armored UUV market because it is majorly used for military missions due to their increased functionality. On the other hand, ROVs are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global armored UUV market, tracking two market segments across three geographic regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global armored UUV market as type and Application.

Global Armored Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market, By Type

• Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

• Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Global Armored Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market, By Application

• ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)

• Mine Countermeasures

• Anti-Submarine Warfare

• Security, Detection, and Inspection

• Navigation & Accident Investigation

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Research Objective

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.1.1 Definition

3.1.2 Research Objective

3.1.3 Assumptions

3.1.4 Limitations

3.2 Research Materials

3.2.1 Primary Research

3.2.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

4.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Armored Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

5.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Continue…

