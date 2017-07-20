Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Weather Forecasting Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Weather Forecasting Services Market

Description

This report studies the global Weather Forecasting Services Market, analyzes and researches the Weather Forecasting Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Accuweather Inc. 
BMT Group 
Skymet Weather services Pvt., Ltd. 
The Weather Company 
Enav S.p.A 
Met Office 
Skyview Systems Ltd. 
StormGeo 
Meteo 
Vaisala OYJ 
Sutron 
Campbell Scientific 
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 
Environdata Weather Stations 
National Aeronautics and Space Administration 
Weather Underground 
Forecast.io 
Weatherspark 
Precision Weather Forecasting 
Fugro 
WeatherBELL Analytic 
Hometown Forecast Services 
AWIS 
Sailing Weather Service 
Right Weather 
Global Weather Corporation

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Weather Forecasting Services can be split into 
Short Range Forecasting 
Medium Range Forecasting 
Long Range Forecasting

Market segment by Application, Weather Forecasting Services can be split into 
Agricultural Industry 
Military 
Construction 
Marine 
Transportation 
Aviation 
Media 
Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Weather Forecasting Services 
1.1 Weather Forecasting Services Market Overview 
1.1.1 Weather Forecasting Services Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Weather Forecasting Services Market by Type 
1.3.1 Short Range Forecasting 
1.3.2 Medium Range Forecasting 
1.3.3 Long Range Forecasting 
1.4 Weather Forecasting Services Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Agricultural Industry 
1.4.2 Military 
1.4.3 Construction 
1.4.4 Marine 
1.4.5 Transportation 
1.4.6 Aviation 
1.4.7 Media 
1.4.8 Others

2 Global Weather Forecasting Services Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Accuweather Inc. 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Weather Forecasting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 BMT Group 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Weather Forecasting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Skymet Weather services Pvt., Ltd. 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Weather Forecasting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 The Weather Company 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Weather Forecasting Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 

4 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017) 
4.1 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017) 
4.2 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 
4.3 Potential Application of Weather Forecasting Services in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Weather Forecasting Services

5 United States Weather Forecasting Services Development Status and Outlook 
5.1 United States Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2012-2017) 
5.2 United States Weather Forecasting Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Weather Forecasting Services Development Status and Outlook 
6.1 EU Weather Forecasting Services Market Size (2012-2017) 
6.2 EU Weather Forecasting Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

 ………..CONTINUED

 

wiseguyreports

