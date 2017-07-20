Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Advertising Agency Software Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report studies The Global Advertising Agency Software Market, analyzes and researches the Advertising Agency Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
AccountAbility 
daPulse 
AD-IN-ONE 
AdPlugg 
Fieldbook 
Automaton 
Deltek 
Advantage Software Company 
Developware 
Metadata 
Quantcast 
RosComputing 
The Medi Group 
Simplestimate 
iAntz IT Solutions 
Extreme Reach 
CAKE 
Trajectory 
Adikteev 
Adomik 
Adsmart Advertising Software Professionals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, Advertising Agency Software can be split into 
Application 1 
Application 2

Table of Contents

Global Advertising Agency Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Advertising Agency Software 
1.1 Advertising Agency Software Market Overview 
1.1.1 Advertising Agency Software Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Advertising Agency Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Advertising Agency Software Market by End Users/Application 
1.3.1 Application 1 
1.3.2 Application 2

 2 Global Advertising Agency Software Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Advertising Agency Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 AccountAbility 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 daPulse 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 AD-IN-ONE 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 AdPlugg 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Fieldbook 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Automaton 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Deltek 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Advantage Software Company 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Developware 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Metadata 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Advertising Agency Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Quantcast 
3.12 RosComputing 
3.13 The Medi Group 
3.14 Simplestimate 
3.15 iAntz IT Solutions 
3.16 Extreme Reach 
3.17 CAKE 
3.18 Trajectory 
3.19 Adikteev 
3.20 Adomik 
3.21 Adsmart Advertising Software Professionals

Continued……

