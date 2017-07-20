Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Substance Abuse Treatment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.15% and Forecast to 2021”.

Substance Abuse Treatment Market 2017

Executive Summary

Substance abuse is defined as an illicit use of alcohol, drugs, or cigarettes. They are potentially addictive in nature, difficult to treat, and have a negative impact on body and overall health. The major factors driving the market is the increase in substance usage and the number of associated deaths. It is also identified as a high economic burden. Substance abuse is one of the primary causes of death globally and a major economic burden. Substance abuse, along with addiction is associated with a variety of chronic diseases.

The analysts forecast the global substance abuse treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global substance abuse treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales from both generic and branded drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alkermes

• Allergan

• GSK

• Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

• Accord Healthcare

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

• Apotex

• BioCorRx

• Cipla

• Glenmark

• INSYS Therapeutics

• LFB Group

• Lupin

• Mylan Laboratories

• Opiant Technologies

• Sanofi Aventis

• Sanquin

• Sterinova

• Sun Pharma

• Teva Pharmaceutical

Market driver

• Multiple facets of treatment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of treatment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Consolidation of rehabilitation centers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive Summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: An overview of diseases related to substance abuse

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Segmentation by type of abuse

• Global alcohol abuse treatment market

• Global nicotine abuse treatment market

• Global drugs abuse treatment market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Substance abuse market in Americas

• Substance abuse market in EMEA

• Substance abuse market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

..…..Continued

