DevOps Platform 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.94% and Forecast to 2022

According to QYR, the global DevOps Platform market to reach around $ 5356.24 million by 2022, growing at a 14.94 percent CAGR from 2016 to 2022. North America is the highest contributor to the overall market share and will continue to remain so for the duration of the forecast period. The IT, telecom, retail and BFSI industries are the main adopters of DevOps Platforms.
This report studies DevOps Platform in Global Market, especially in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Puppet Labs
Chef
Docker Inc.
Red Hat (Ansible)
Atlassian
Saltstack
CA Technologies
Rackspace
XebiaLabs
VersionOne
Cisco
CollabNet
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Spirent Communications plc
Vmware
DBmaestro
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions market share and growth rate of DevOps Platform in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Rest of World
Split by Product Types revenue market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
DevOps Ready
DevOps Enabled
DevOps Capable
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of DevOps Platform in each application, can be divided into
IT
BFSI
Retail
Telecom
Education
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 DevOps Platform Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DevOps Platform 1
1.2 DevOps Platform Segment by Types 3
1.3 DevOps Platform Segment by Applications 4
1.4 DevOps Platform Market by Regions 5
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 6
1.4.2 Asia Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 7
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 8
1.4.4 Rest of World Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 9
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of DevOps Platform (2012-2022F) 10
2 Global DevOps Platform Market Competition by Vendors 12
2.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Share by Vendors 12
2.2 DevOps Platform Market Competitive Situation and Trends 15
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 15
2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 16
2.2.3 The Trends in Future 17
3 Global DevOps Platform Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 18
3.1 Puppet Labs 18
3.1.1 Company Basic Information 18
3.1.2 Puppet Labs DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 18
3.1.3 Contact Information 19
3.2 Chef 19
3.2.1 Company Basic Information 19
3.2.2 Chef DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 20
3.2.3 Contact Information 20
3.3 Docker Inc. 21
3.3.1 Company Basic Information 21
3.3.2 Docker Inc. DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 22
3.3.3 Contact Information 23
3.4 Red Hat (Ansible) 23
3.4.1 Company Basic Information 23
3.4.2 Red Hat (Ansible) DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 24
3.4.3 Contact Information 25
3.5 Atlassian 25
3.5.1 Company Basic Information 25
3.5.2 Atlassian DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 26
3.5.3 Contact Information 27
4 Global DevOps Platform Revenue by Types 54
4.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017E) 54
4.2 Global DevOps Platform Revenue Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017E) 56
5 Global DevOps Platform Market Analysis by Applications 57
5.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017E) 57
5.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities 59
6 North America DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook 60
6.1 North America DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017E) 60
6.2 North America DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Applications in 2016 60
7 Europe DevOps Platform Development Status and Outlook 62
7.1 Europe DevOps Platform Market Size (2012-2017E) 62
7.2 Europe DevOps Platform Market Size and Market Share by Applications in 2016 62
………..CONTINUED
