In Dale Arden's New Book Release, 'The Iguana Project,' Revenge Feels Sweet When It Puts Cold-Blooded Killers Into Hibernation ... Indefinitely

DOUBLE OAK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the mafia murders Colleen Brádaigh, her heartbroken husband Patrick develops a brilliant, chilling plan for revenge. A fast-paced thriller, "The Iguana Project" by Dale Arden combines science, shady business, undying love and an unforgettable plot.

When Patrick happens to meet a NASA scientist working on a project based on the marine iguana's ability to stay underwater for extended periods of time, it sparks the outline of his diabolical scheme. To strip away all that his enemies hold dear, Patrick decides to turn NASA research into cryogenic sleep into a living grave. Follow him as he executes his plan in a fascinating adventure. Click here to see book trailer.

Author: The retired president and CEO of an international consultant firm, Dale Arden has written extensively and published articles in trade publications and been a guest speaker at many international business conferences. The Arthur Young Entrepreneurial Services Organization nominated him as Entrepreneur of the Year. He holds a BS from Washington University in St. Louis.

Reviews:

Dennis R Bennett, Ph.D., Theological Teacher, Business Consultant, Author, Columnist, and retired Military Officer (West Point Graduate): "Dale Arden has captured the mystery of science and humanity's web of deception and intrigue in a new and exciting adventurous experience for any reader. I highly recommend his unique and delightful work to anyone interested in finding a novel that will hold your attention and anticipation."

Georgia Wilhite, Planning Administrator, City of Camarillo, California, retired: "Science, murder, romance, and revenge abound in Dale Arden's 'The Iguana Project.' The intriguing plot and characters keep the reader eagerly anticipating the next twist of events in this captivating novel. Mr. Arden's research into scientific and social issues is evident as the story unfolds. I recommend this book to readers who are looking for something new and thought-provoking while being highly entertained."

Kirkus Review: Click here to see Kirkus Review,

For website, visit www.DaleArden.com.

For book trailer, visit https://youtu.be/rAHzils828g

Lulu Publishing link http://www.lulu.com/content/e-book/the-iguana-project/16862100

Amazon link http: //tinyurl.com/ydggkbxj

Goodreads link https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/14148494.Dale_Arden

Barnes and Noble link http://tinyurl.com/yb3bucws

The Iguana Project By Dale Arden