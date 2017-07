Kyle Ngo Achieves Titanium ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Honorary Award

Kyle Ngo, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has been presented with the prestigious ‘’Honorary Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed or I'll Buy it CASH!” — Rudy Lira Kusuma

ROSEMEAD, CA, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyle Ngo, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has recently been presented with the prestigious ‘’Honorary Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award, which honors successful agents equipped with innovative marketing system and extraordinary level of productions.

Ngo has been working in the real estate industry for an extended amount of years and has extensive experience in communications and selling relations. Among Ngo’s list of achievements, he has earned recognition and awards from established upbringings such as Cardone University and the 3-Day Super Sales Conference hosted by Titanium University.

“Ngo has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious award,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Titanium Real Estate Network. “Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment. Kyle Ngo continues to raise the bar in real estate, making us, and this community, proud.”

In addition, Ngo actively supports organizations such as the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

