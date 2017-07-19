For a Lively and Whimsical Poetry Collection
Have a Read of L.P. Kirkbride's Idle PursuitsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.P. Kirkbride's poetry collection, Idle Pursuits shows how poetry can be many things, from modern to traditional; both serious and humorous with a look at the lighter side of life. Kirkbride achieves this with her own brand of humour and insights into a variety of topics, with titles such as: "Poetic Acrobatics," "If Byron Were Alive Today," and "A Nod To Jane Austen."
Idle Pursuits also reveals the importance of poetry, as Kirkbride says "it is a strong part of our literary history and should continue in the age of the novel and visual arts."
L.P. Kirkbride has a bachelor of arts degree in English literature and has been writing poetry since she was fourteen years old.
She is also the author of The True Holy Grail, which deals with the Holy Grail's true origins. In addition, she is currently writing the upcoming novel series, Mr. Austen––a romantic comedy about a firefighter turned romance writer.
Release date: e-book: 9 January, 2017
print: 2 March, 2017
Idle Pursuits both e-book and paperback can be purchased at all major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo and iBooks.
