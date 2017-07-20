Roof Crafters Newest Top of The House Certified Contractor for Owens Corning
Top of The House contractor for Owens Corning, Roof Crafters of Louisiana is now certified insulation and ventilation expert by industry giant Owens Corning.
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA (July 20th, 2017) -- Baton Rouge-based roofing contractor company, Roof Crafters LLC, is enhancing its expertise in roofing services with its new Owens Corning Top of the HouseTM certification. This certification bolsters Roof Crafters' current Owens CorningTM Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractor accolade via its attic insulation and roof ventilation proficiencies. This new certification from Owen Corning shows our further commitment to our roofing clients for the best overall roofing and insulation services, the leading roofing expert, Chuck Magee explains.
New Certification, Stronger Capabilities
For optimal performance, a home's insulation, ventilation and roof's ability to work systematically is vital. When these components work together, homeowners can experience enhanced comfort and nearly immediate benefits of their preferred indoor temperature. Top of the HouseTM systems include Owens CorningTM PINK FIBERGLASTM Blown-In Insulation for attics sans air leaks when insulation is added. This system preserves energy with its cost-effective greenhouse gas-reducing capabilities. Thus, a properly functioning Top of the HouseTM exemplifies Owning Corning's "PINK is green" motto. With this certification, Roof Crafters can provide quality assurance with its roof ventilation and insulation expertise.
Acceptance into the exclusive Owens CorningTM Platinum Preferred Roofing Contractors network required Roof Crafters to meet its high standards, including holding a minimum of $1 million in general liability insurance and local and state licenses, maintaining a clean Better Business Bureau profile in good standing, and having at least three or more years of experience. The network also represents less than 1 percent of the construction industry's roofing contractors. Certified Top of the HouseTM contractors have passed a rigorous assessment and training, which sets them apart from other contractors. With this added certification, Roof Crafters strengthens its credibility as an expert in roof ventilation and attic insulation.
About Roof Crafters LLC
Roof Crafters LLC -- a leading roofing contractor company based in Louisiana and Mississippi -- provides decades of expert experience in the construction industry through its professional roofing. With its commitment to use the best materials and its contractors' ongoing Owens Corning training, Roof Crafters also serves as a trusted source for expert roofing services with technically advanced roofing contractors. Thanks to its ability to deliver quality and professional roofing services, Roof Crafters is backed by the Fortune 500 construction industry giant Owens Corning Roofing to offer every client confidence via its capabilities to produce excellence in roofing.
