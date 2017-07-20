World Famous Mike's Bikes Opens in Queen Creek, AZ
Local Motorcycle Shop Offers Service, Repair in the East ValleyPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Creek is now home to a new motorcycle repair and service shop.
World Famous Mike’s Bikes is located at 20907 E. Ocotillo Road, just west of Old Ellsworth Road in downtown Queen Creek. The shop services and repairs all makes and models of motorcycles including Harley Davidson, Buell, Honda, Indian, Suzuki, Yamaha and many others. The shop also repairs scooters, quads and motorized bicycles.
Services include oil changes, engine and transmission rebuilds, tires, tubes, batteries and parts as well as tune ups, a free safety inspection with every service and Free Pickup service within 10 miles.
Mike McGinnis, an award winning custom motorcycle builder with over 40 years of mechanical and technical experience, saw the need for a reputable motorcycle shop. McGinnis has owned several well-known motorcycle shops in the East Valley, including Mike’s Bikes that was located in Mesa, AZ. has won top awards for his motorcycle and trike builds and has built custom motorcycles for customers around the world.
The shop is located in a 70 year old building which and has been used as a storage barn and an automotive shop in Queen Creek for many years. McGinnis has been working hard to improve the property.
“We are excited to serve motorcycle riders in Queen Creek, San Tan and the East Valley. We plan on being an active member of the community and welcome people to stop by and say hello."
World Famous Mike’s Bikes has partnered with Military Assistance Mission and will take part in “Boots, Bang and Boom” a fundraiser for Arizona veterans and military families. The community is welcome to come into the shop, fill out a soldier’s boot and make a donation. The fundraiser will run from July 1st to July 30th.
World Famous Mike’s Bikes is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 am to 7 pm.
For more information call 480-659-1255.
Mike McGinnis
World Famous Mike's Bikes
480-659-1255
email us here