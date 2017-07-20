1SEO Tech Adds Two 2017 Ford Focus Hatchbacks to its Fleet
After recent growth, the Philadelphia area IT consulting firm puts two brand-new service vehicles on the road.
One vehicle is mostly white with a blue streak and red paint that goes along the bottom of the doors and around the back. On the other vehicle, the color scheme is reversed—with red being the dominant color on the front.
Drivers in the Tri-State area will easily notice the new rides by spotting the 1SEO Tech logo on the sides and even one on the hoods of each vehicle. Below the logos on the doors reads: Serving the Tri-State Area for more than 30 years!
Lettered on the rear passenger doors are the three main services they provide: Managed Services, IT Support and Cloud Solutions. And painted on the rear windshields of the hatchbacks is an image of 1SEO Tech’s President, Scott Fcasni. “ASK THE EXPERTS” is lettered next to him with the company’s website URL included below.
"We're growing quickly," Fcasni said. "Putting more cars on the road will help us get to our clients faster when they need us.”
“The two hatchbacks make a great addition to our Ford Transit Connect,” he added, which they bought and designed early last May. “The decals will help spread the word about our services, and the capability of the vehicles will ensure our team is always prepared for onsite support.”
Whether a business owner is looking for pharmaceutical IT support in South Jersey, for example, or managed network services in Bucks County, 1SEO Tech does it all. Improving the protection and performance of a client’s network gives way to a more productive workplace.
1SEO Tech holds a strong commitment to helping companies thrive through technology. This way, an innovative combination of security and speed ensures they stay ahead of the technology curve.
Anyone interested in learning what 1SEO Tech’s team can do for their business is encouraged to reach out to the company today.
About 1SEO Technologies
1SEO Technologies is a managed IT service provider in the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia area that delivers reliability to their clients while solving business problems and helping businesses stay productive. They provide end-to-end IT solutions for their clients, including backup recovery, wireless network support, cloud solutions, network solutions, managed IT services, and results-driven solutions to help their clients stay connected. With a focus on productivity, the company maximizes IT infrastructure while reducing cost.
For more information, please visit www.1seotech.com.
Scott Fcasni
1SEO Technologies
215-710-1665
email us here