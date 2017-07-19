Jose Nunez achieves Titanium ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award
Jose Nunez, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has recently been presented with the prestigious ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award.
ROSEMEAD, CA, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jose Nunez, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has recently been presented with the prestigious ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award, which honors successful agents equipped with innovative marketing system and extraordinary level of productions.
Nunez has been working in the real estate industry for an extended amount of years and has extensive experience in communications and selling relations. Among Nunez’s list of achievements, he has earned recognition and awards from established upbringings such as Cardone University and the 3-Day Super Sales Conference hosted by Titanium University.
“Nunez has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious award,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Titanium Real Estate Network. “Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment. Jose Nunez continues to raise the bar in real estate, making us, and this community, proud.”
In addition, Nunez actively supports organizations such as the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
Jose Nunez
Real Estate Broker Lic# 01351170
Rudy L. Kusuma & Associates
RE/MAX TITANIUM
8932 Mission Drive, Suite 102
Rosemead, CA 91770
24Hour Hotline: 888-258-3508
Direct: 626-789-0159
Cell: 626-255-4400
Fax: 626-898-9389
Website: www.TeamNuVision.net
Your Referrals Help the Children...
For every house we sell this year, we are donating a portion of our income to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.
RUDY L KUSUMA
RE/MAX TITANIUM
6267890159
