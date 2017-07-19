Michael Truong Achieves Titanium ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award

Michael Truong, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has been presented with the prestigious ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award.

ROSEMEAD, CA, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Truong, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has recently been presented with the prestigious ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award, which honors successful agents equipped with innovative marketing system and extraordinary level of productions.

Truong has been working in the real estate industry for an extended amount of years and has extensive experience in communications and selling relations. Among Truong’s list of achievements, he has earned recognition and awards from established upbringings such as Cardone University and the 3-Day Super Sales Conference hosted by Titanium University.

“Truong has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious award,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Titanium Real Estate Network. “Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment. Michael Truong continues to raise the bar in real estate, making us, and this community, proud.”

In addition, Truong actively supports organizations such as the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Michael Truong

Real Estate License #01982805

RE/MAX TITANIUM

8932 Mission Drive, Suite 102

Rosemead, CA 91770

Cell: 909-990-8855

Fax: 626-898-9389

Email: Michael@TeamNuVision.net

Website: www.TeamNuVision.net

