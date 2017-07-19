Cherry Tran achieves Titanium ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award

Cherry Tran, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has been presented with the prestigious ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award.

ROSEMEAD, CA, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry Tran, of TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma’s Home Selling Team, has recently been presented with the prestigious ‘’Award-Winning Real Estate Expert®’’ Award, which honors successful agents equipped with innovative marketing system and extraordinary level of productions.

Tran has been working in the real estate industry for an extended amount of years and has extensive experience in communications and selling relations. Among Tran’s list of achievements, she has earned recognition and awards from established upbringings such as Cardone University and the 3-Day Super Sales Conference hosted by Titanium University.

“Tran has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious award,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Titanium Real Estate Network. “Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment. Cherry Tran continues to raise the bar in real estate, making us, and this community, proud.”

In addition, Tran actively supports organizations such as the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Cherry Tran

Real Estate Sales Person Lic#02004995

RE/MAX TITANIUM

8932 Mission Drive, Suite 102

Rosemead, CA 91770

24Hour Hotline: 888-258-3508

Direct: 626-722-8726 (722-TRAN)

Cell: 626-888-0398

Fax: 626-898-9389

Email: Cherry@TeamNuVision.net

Website: www.TeamNuVision.net

TeamNuvision - 2017 REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents in Southern California