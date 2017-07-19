Health and Healing Pediatric Clinic now accepting new patients

Health and Healing Pediatric Clinic is now accepting new patients at its office conveniently located in Plano

PLANO, TX, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and Healing Pediatric Clinic is now accepting new patients at its office conveniently located in Plano. At Health and Healing Pediatric Clinic, priority of our board certified Pediatricians is to deliver Pediatric care to you and your loved ones.

We use Epic Health Record from Dallas Children Hospital. Anyone who has been seen at Dallas Children hospital doesn’t need to transfer the records and we can access them with patient consent. Register online by going to

www.childrens.com and select Login to MyChart.

We accept all major insurances including UHC, Aetna, Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield. We believe that your health is of utmost important and promise to bring the best of our expertise and attention to take care of your health. As your Pediatric Care doctors, we are always available and accessible to our patients (24 hrs a day, 7 days a week). Our patients choose us as their pediatricians because of our personal attention, expert care, convenient location and friendly, professional staff. We also counsel for conditions like ADHD and Autism.

Health and Healing Pediatric Clinic offers patients a convenient and affordable alternative to pediatric urgent care in Plano TX. Our pediatricians are accessible to our patients 24 hours a day and provide patients with the utmost confidence, compassion and professionalism.

Your little ones have highest priority for you and us. We are committed to provide high class professional pediatric services to your most precious investment. We even provide Pediatric Urgent Care Services in our Plano office. Please feel free to Walk In if you don’t have a scheduled appointment.