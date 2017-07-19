River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen Donations to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and Kids Cafe
First Annual National Praline Day partnership yields big results for at-risk youth
In commemoration of the donation, on July 20th River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen co- founders Jennifer, Tim, and Stan Strickland will present a check to the Kids Cafe program at America’s Second Harvest Headquarters (2501 E. President Street Savannah, GA 31404) with Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The presentation will start at 1 p.m.
“It’s incredibly important that we continue to support the programs that serve the Savannah community in such an impactful way,” said Jennifer Strickland, co-founder and co-CEO of RSS•SCK. “We can’t thank those enough that joined us to make National Praline Day an even sweeter occasion in 2017.”
Originating in Savannah in 1989, Kids Cafe provides evening meals with tutoring, homework assistance, and a safe haven for at-risk youth in the Savannah area. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia works in collaboration with various non-profits and faith-based organizations at Kids Cafe sites to provide tutors, mentors, supervision, and activities for the children.
To learn more about this ongoing partnership, please contact Kelley Cale at kelley@riverstreetsweets.com or visit www.ilovepralines.com.
About Kids Cafe and America’s Second Harvest
Kids Cafe is a nationally recognized program that originated in Savannah in 1989. Kids Cafe was designed to provide children at-risk for hunger a nutritious evening meal along with tutoring, homework assistance and a safe haven. Participating children are served hot, balanced meals at an after-school program where they are safe and supervised during the afternoon hours.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia works in collaboration with various non-profits and faith- based organizations at the Kids Cafe sites to provide tutors, mentors, supervision and activities for the children.
The Kids Cafe program has proven to increase participants’ likelihood to stay in school until graduation. Additionally, children nourished with nutritious evening meals are strengthened and fortified to participate in both physical and academic activities. More than 3,200 children at-risk for hunger receive a hot, balanced evening meal after school each day at one of the Kids Cafe sites in Appling, Bulloch, Chatham, Evans, Liberty, Tattnall, and Wayne counties. This past year, 398,229 meals were served to children at-risk for hunger through our Kids Cafes.
If you would like more information or need assistance to include a Kids Cafe program in your organization, please contact Angie Johnson, Kids Cafe Manager at ajohnson@helpendhunger.org or 912.236.6750, ext. 2019. The website is http://www.helpendhunger.org/program/kids-cafe/
About River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen
River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen is a marriage of two well-known and highly respected gourmet candy brands based in the Southeastern U.S, River Street Sweets® and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. After operating the two companies separately for nearly two decades, the Strickland family, the proprietors of both candy stores, reunited to offer the River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchise opportunity, offering a variety of handmade Southern candies crafted right in front of guests.
With more than a dozen corporate-owned locations across Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and a strong mail and web-ordering program, River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen’s expansion calls for further growth in Georgia, Florida, and Texas, as well as in targeted tourist locations in Colorado and across the country. For more information regarding the River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchise opportunity, visit www.RiverStreetCandyFranchise.com, call (844) 842-9037 or email info@RiverStreetCandyFranchise.com.
Amy Kent
TopFire Media
(708) 249-1090
email us here