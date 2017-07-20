Beyond Security Announces Winners of Hack2Win 2017

$10,000 Prize Money Awarded

Cupertino, CA Juley 19, 2017 – Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management has announced the winners of 2017 Hack2Win, online hacking competition, with grand prize awarded for $5000 USD.

“The rules were very simple. You needed to hack the D-link router (AC1200 / DIR-850L) and you could win up to $5000, “said Aviram Jenik, CEO and Founder of Beyond Security. “We allocated $10,000 USD as prizes for valid submissions, and after running the competition for 2 months, we are now able to choose our winners” he added.

The winners are as follows:

1st place goes to Zdenda, who won $ 5,000 for the unauthenticated Remote Code Execution from WAN

2nd place goes to Peter Geissler, who won $2,500 for retrieving admin password from WAN

3rd place goes to Pierre Kim, who also won $2,500 for the unauthorized RCE as root from LAN

“Our main takeaway from this competition is to locate talented researchers throughout the world. Our research community members are good at finding vulnerabilities in products, and when there is a clear goal, they will reach it. In addition, we decided that we need to challenge them more to bring out the best and the brightest” said Noam Rathaus, CTO and Co-founder of Beyond Security. “Our next target won’t be as easy as a D-Link router and the prizes will reflect accordingly so stay tuned” he stated.

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.

SecuriTeam Secure Disclosure (SSD) is a vulnerability disclosure program establish in 2007 by Beyond Security. SSD acquires high end vulnerabilities in various stages of research, PoC and similar; affecting major operating systems, software, devices. SSD reports them to the vendors and to our clients.

