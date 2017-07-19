RAIDIX Data Storage Ensures Fast Video Streaming in Fox Sports’ Coverage of Confederations Cup 2017

Fox Sports 1, the official US broadcaster of the Russia-hosted FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, employed a data storage system from the local suppliers.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA, Россия, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data storage vendor RAIDIX and a Russia-based system integrator OKNO-TV provided a comprehensive storage appliance to Fox Sports 1 to enable uninterrupted live streaming from the major Confederations Cup stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.



At Confederations Cup, Fox Sports engaged a distributed broadcast team of play-by-play announcers, game analysts, studio commentators, and IT specialists with 1,000+ covered events under the belt. All matches were broadcasted via FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer 2Go. Streaming was also made available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, and more. On the Russian side, Fox teamed up with a seasoned integrator OKNO-TV to ensure reliable data storage capable of high-definition video feed without a glitch.



For this project, OKNO came up with a battle-hardened storage solution from RAIDIX. The system was based on the 3U AIC architecture with an overall capacity of 64TB (16 disks 4TB each) – and powered by the RAIDIX OS.



RAIDIX leverages the benefits of high throughput and IOPs against 2K/4K/8K workloads, elastic scalability along with supplemented resources, and 99,9999 data availability. The complex solution commits to sustainable performance on content ingestion from multiple cameras and multi-stream broadcasting. RAIDIX ensures flawless broadcasting with not a single frame dropped and full efficiency within the entire production cycle (ingest, editing, transcoding, broadcasting, archiving).



The implemented storage solution harnesses patented erasure coding algorithms and RAID levels (6, 7.3, N+M) catering to the media industry’s extreme throughput and data integrity requirements. Compatible with commodity-off-the-shelf server hardware, RAIDIX provides resilient storage with high bandwidth and low latencies – at a minimal cost of ownership.



RAIDIX-powered editing workstations have been taken on board by the media giants and key TV channels in the US and beyond – for efficient broadcast and postproduction of celebrated sports and entertainment shows.



Due to the high transfer rate and efficient paralleling of RAID calculations, the live broadcasts from Confederations Cup in St Petersburg, Russia, were performed in flying colors and, ultimately, conveyed the full gamut of soccer emotions to the US viewers.



About Fox Sports 1



Fox Sports 1 (www.foxsports.com) is an American sports-oriented cable and satellite television channel that is owned by the Fox Sports Media Group, a unit of the Fox Entertainment Group division of 21st Century Fox. FS1 airs an array of live sporting events, including Major League Baseball, college sports (most notably Pac-12 and Big 12 Conference football, and Big East Conference basketball), soccer matches (including Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONCACAF Champions League and Copa Libertadores), and more. FS1 also features daily sports news, analysis and discussion programming (with Fox Sports Live serving as the centerpiece), as well as sports-related reality and documentary programs.



About OKNO-TV



OKNO-TV (UK) Limited provides broadcast system integration services to broadcasters across Russia and beyond. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom. OKNO-TV (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of OKNO-TV, a leading system integrator in the Russian Federation specializing in design and modernization of TV channels, leading in the technical design of TV studios.



About RAIDIX



RAIDIX (www.raidix.com) is a leading solution provider and developer of high performance data storage systems. The company’s strategic value builds on patented erasure coding methods and innovative technology designed by the in-house research laboratory. The RAIDIX Global Partner Network encompasses system integrators, storage vendors and IT solution providers offering RAIDIX-powered products for professional and enterprise use. RAIDIX delivers storage solutions to High-Performance Computing (HPC), Media & Entertainment, Video Surveillance, Enterprise and other data-rich industries.