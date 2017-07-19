Hewes Pictures LLC Acquires Much Sought-After Film “Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics”

The "Film for a Cause" Scores Big in it's First Festival Appearance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The film “Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics”, which generated an overwhelming response from the Palm Springs International Shorts Fest marketplace, has been acquired by Hewes Pictures LLC. The romantic comedy is written and directed by Cody Stauber, shot by Cinematographer Steve Foran of Hazel House Films and stars Stephen Rollins.

Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics (HLSA) is the story of an overweight and insecure hockey fan with superstitious tendencies who finds himself urgently in need of a plus-one for a big work event. To help him out, his best friends set him up on a series of terrible dates in a hilarious search for Miss Right.

The film stars Stephen Rollins who returns to his acting roots after working behind the camera as a producer and director. "Stephen brought that aloof, nice guy charm I was hoping for. His facial expressions are hilarious," Stauber said.

The film also serves a special purpose. Teaming up with the National Foundation for Military Family Support, a 501 (c)3 charity that provides emergency support to military vets and families in need, the film was chosen to launch its “Hollywood for Heroes” program. This program teams up with Hollywood productions to provide on-the-job production experience for vets. If vets wish to pursue employment in film production, the Foundation will provide a scholarship for film school.

“I am extremely excited for the response that the film has garnered. It was so much fun to shoot, and for a good cause.” said Stephen Rollins. “I’m grateful to the National Hockey League and the LA Kings organization for their help and support in making the film.”

The early success of “Hockey, Love and Superstitious Antics” has now led to multiple upcoming productions with this team and Stephen Rollins starring. HLSA is set to make its premiere in August.

Follow the National Foundation for Military Family Support Services on social media Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nfmfs and Twitter at https://twitter.com/NFMFS_ORG. NFMFS website http://www.nfmfs.org to find out about all their services. NFMFS has established programs designed to meet specific urgent needs for our service men and women, as well as their families.

'Hazel House Films' was created by Cody Stauber in Metro Detroit with cinematographer Steve Foran. Stauber earned his bachelor's degree in Broadcast and Cinematic Arts from Central Michigan University. Visit their website on www.hazelhousedetroit.com and follow on Social media Twitter @HazelHouseFilms and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HazelHouseFilms/

