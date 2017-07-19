Grand Ole Opry Member Martina McBride Honored With Donation Of 53,000 Diapers
Prior to her performance at the Grand Ole Opry last night, Martina McBride was recognized for her commitment to helping families and children with a donation of 53,000 diapers from the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), and its founding sponsor Huggies®.
Prior to her performance last night at the Opry, McBride was recognized by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), and its founding sponsor Huggies®, for the many memorable moments she has created for Opry audiences during the past 25 years, as well as for her work with Team Music Is Love, the charity she founded in 2011. Through Team Music is Love, McBride regularly engages with her fans to help improve the lives of children and families in hometowns throughout the U.S.
In honoring McBride, Huggies donated a day’s worth of diapers for each of the 4,400 audience seats at the Opry, which equals 26,500 diapers for 4,400 babies. As she performed twice, the donation was doubled to 53,000 diapers.
McBride’s Team Music Is Love will help coordinate the delivery of the diapers in the coming weeks to the Nashville Diaper Connection, a member of National Diaper Bank Network.
“While my three daughters are grown, I know the importance of clean diapers in keeping a baby happy and healthy,” said McBride. “The fact that many mothers can’t afford the diapers they need for their baby is troubling. I’m honored that Team Music Is Love is working with the National Diaper Bank Network to help address diaper need. All babies deserve clean diapers.”
Since its founding in June 2013, the Nashville Diaper Connection has distributed more than 130,000 diapers. The 501(c)3 organization accepts donations of diapers and dollars to help struggling families in Nashville. More information is available at www.nashvillediaperconnection.org.
McBride resides in Nashville with her husband, John, and their three daughters. Keep up to date on her activities on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Martina McBride:
Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. 2017 marks a milestone in Martina’s illustrious career – it is her 25th year of touring. She can currently be found touring North America on the LOVE UNLEASHED TOUR. In April 2016 Martina released RECKLESS, her thirteenth studio album. McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association, and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. Through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative, Martina partners with non-profit causes to help many of the towns she's performing in. Martina also invites fans to join her team in making the world a better place through the power of music. Since 2011, Team Music Is Love has been responsible for many successful fundraising and volunteer projects helping causes such as hunger relief, cancer research, combating domestic violence, and helping children in need. For more information, please visit TeamMusicIsLove.com.
About the National Diaper Bank Network:
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers, and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 300 diaper banks, diaper pantries and food banks located in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).
