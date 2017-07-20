One of Houston’s Fastest Growing MedSpas, DermaTouch RN, Moves to Expansive New Location
Nestled in the Heart of Northwest Houston, the Fully Equipped Beauty and Wellness Center is Now the Complete Luxury Spa Retreat
Over a year in the making, the beautiful new facility situated on a sprawling park-like estate is equipped with the latest technology and an experienced team of registered nurses and aestheticians. Together with consulting physician Scott Yarish, DermaTouch RN is strengthening its foothold as one of Houston’s premier MedSpas able to offer both short and long-term aesthetic and wellness programs.
The vision of Renee Moschitto, RN BSN, owner and founder of DermaTouch RN, the move and expanded accommodations enable staff to better meet the needs of clients and create a more complete wellness center – including educational sessions on cosmetic products and treatments, group social gatherings, Bioidentical hormone replacement and overall wellness therapies Q&A with wine and more.
“We are really excited about this new space. It is a tranquil escape yet fully equipped facility for clients, whether they’re coming in for a little BOTOX and body contouring before vacation or long-term aesthetic plans addressing multiple areas of concern,” said Moschitto, one of the top aesthetic injectors and Allergan educators in Texas.
“We are honored to treat several generations of family members in some cases and take great responsibility in doing so. We carefully assess performance and scientific outcomes on every new cosmetic product and treatment coming to market - selecting only the best for our clients,” added Moschitto.
Moschitto celebrated the 10th anniversary of DermaTouch RN this past year and attributes the success of her MedSpa to the experienced staff she hand-picks from within the industry, the technology in which she has invested for the center and the innovative treatments both trending and proving effective for clients.
Renee Moschitto is a registered nurse with over a decade of Aesthetic nursing experience. A facial anatomy expert, she serves as a National Trainer for Allergan, the global pharmaceutical company which produces Botox® and injectable fillers such the Juvéderm Voluma® family of products. Combining her nursing, biology and chemistry background, she left Memorial Hermann in 2006 to open DermaTouch RN. Today she is recognized as a model for responsible and innovative best practices in aesthetics – forming the Texas Association of Aesthetic Nurses Organization to ensure transparency, uniformity and quality of care.
To learn more about DermaTouch RN and the exciting new activities the facility is now able to offer go to www.dermatouchrn.com or call 281.895.9090.
Cristy Hayes
Press Contact
281.384.1248
email us here