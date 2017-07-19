800Comms announces the Email Marketing for 800Comms affordable products and services
The personalised, B2B, Email Marketing Campaign shall be launched from 31 July to promote 800Comms business, services, products, events or business updates to our potential customers. 800Comms is reselling Broadsoft UC-One, Team-One, CC-One and Hospitality Packages.
CC-One is an omnichannel contact centre introduces dependable customer service environment and high tech experience with truly unified, analytics-driven solution. CC-One software is dynamically matching the clients and agents and improves collaboration among different stakeholders, offices, resources and systems for a common goal i.e. the business excellence.
Anywhere, Anytime and Any Device.
Gone are the days when we just sit at a desk in an office with a landline and a computer. We need powerful tools to keep pace with our fast-paced world as a single, integrated business communications solution that vastly improves your daily workflow, and works from wherever you happen to be?
• UC-One unified communications platform is purpose-built for productivity with Carrier Grade Quality, Security,
Flexibility and Scalability.
• UC-One is an easy to-use interface for accessing instant messaging and presence, HD audio and video calling,
desktop and file sharing, conferencing and mobility
• You can locate, message call, and collaborate with colleagues, access your corporate directory, easily
establish ad hoc conferences and use find me/follow me to never miss a call.
• UC-One brings together HD voice and video conferencing, multi-party chat and desktop sharing.
• It’s all accessible on demand through a simple and intuitive interface on Desktop, Mobile and Tablet.
Make Teamwork Simple with Team-One
Team-One is an all-in-one team messaging and business collaboration app with built-in integrated calling and live meetings.
• Team-One is available on iOS, Android, web and desktop applications.
• With this amazing Application, you can have discussions, video chat and share screens all in easily organised
persistent workspaces
• Track tasks, drag and drop files and keep notes in the same space
• Stay on track with email and calendars integrations that make your team communications easier to manage
• Take meeting minutes, create and assign tasks, track due dates, and share files completely transparently and
efficiently with everyone.
• Invite and collaborate with external team members too such as partners, vendors and customers.
• Experience the power of Team-One’s workspace model with all your team’s work in one place!
Organisation at Work
The Team at Work is a big challenge for all small to medium businesses, and Broadsoft has a solution for this - BroadSoft’s Hub cloud aggregation service makes everything simpler. It combines your communications with your business cloud applications and puts what’s important to your conversation together in one place.
BroadSoft applications create a significant differentiator from other market solutions, being less expensive, flexible and easy to use, Scalable, Mobile worker supportive and Integrated with IT systems, Resilient and maintenance friendly.
800Comms has bundled different services to packages for small to medium, Large Business, Call Center, Hospitality group and Google Apps For Business.
Besides your voice communications need, 800Comms has solutions, based on Cisco Meraki, to manage your business-critical mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and your entire network with comprehensive monitoring, diagnostics and security, and CloudGenix SD-WAN - a vendor-independent solution for networking flexibility and security perimeter.
Looking for a tailor-made solution?
Contact us for consultation, free assessment and a demo to understand how well we can serve your needs.
About 800Comms
800Comms is Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC & C) services provider based in London, the United Kingdom. UC & C is a one-stop integrated business communication solution for instant calling, audio conferencing, video conferencing and web conferencing. These services are available through desktop and mobile applications and let you take your office anywhere. Collaboration tools enable you to easily message, video chat, share files, manage tasks, and work together all in one place. Our Ideal Customer is an SBMs, Call Centers and Hospitality sectors who are looking for a scalability, flexibility, reliability and the communication affordability.
800Comms services include 800UC, 800CC, 800Team and 800HUB for communication, integration, Contextual Intelligence and collaboration tools – for more information visit our website www.800comms.co.uk. 800Comms uses highly reputed partners, systems and equipment for monitoring, performance management and analysis through the omnichannel view of customer interaction. Our other related services include rich Mobile Device Management and Software-defined WAN. 800Comms is a reseller of One Cloud Networks InfusiOne Solutions and deploy Broadsoft’s Broad Cloud and Broad Works. Our SD-WAN and MDM Firewall Solutions deploy CloudGenix and Cisco Meraki. We are industry specialists for call centre solutions, hospitality sector and integration of Google apps in business models.
