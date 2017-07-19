There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,893 in the last 365 days.

The LA Conservation Corps Appoints New Board President and Elects Three New Board Members.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -----The LA Conservation Corps proudly announces the appointment of Jimmie Cho as Board President & Chair and the election of three new members to the LA Conservation Corps Board of Directors. The new board members include Micah Ali, Vice President of the Governing Board of Trustees of the Compton Unified School District; Tom Eisenhauer, Principal at Renewable Resources Group; and Barbara Romero, Deputy Mayor of City Services for the City of Los Angeles.

Wendy Butts, CEO of the Los Angeles Conservation Corps, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Micah, Tom and Barbara as our new Board Members and Jimmie as our new President. These individuals are impressive in their own right, and they bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and experience that will take the Corps to new heights as we continue our mission of transforming the lives of underserved youth through work and education.”

Cho stated: “I’m honored and humbled to take on this role with the LA Conservation Corps. This organization has had such a profound impact on me, our young Corpsmembers, and the City of Los Angeles. I look forward to partnering with my fellow Board Members to continue the important work of this organization and positively impacting the lives of as many young people as possible.”

These board member roles come with meaningful responsibilities including helping the Corps raise funds for various programs and the organization, serve as active advocates and ambassadors for the organization, identify and secure partnerships that help the Corps advance its mission, engage in various community projects, network on behalf of the Corps, and more.


About the LA Conservation Corps
The LA Conservation Corps is an environmentally-focused youth development organization. We transform the lives of youth from disadvantaged communities through work and education. Work projects improve the quality of life for our communities and protect the environment for future generations.

