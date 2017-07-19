The LA Conservation Corps Appoints New Board President and Elects Three New Board Members.
Wendy Butts, CEO of the Los Angeles Conservation Corps, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Micah, Tom and Barbara as our new Board Members and Jimmie as our new President. These individuals are impressive in their own right, and they bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and experience that will take the Corps to new heights as we continue our mission of transforming the lives of underserved youth through work and education.”
Cho stated: “I’m honored and humbled to take on this role with the LA Conservation Corps. This organization has had such a profound impact on me, our young Corpsmembers, and the City of Los Angeles. I look forward to partnering with my fellow Board Members to continue the important work of this organization and positively impacting the lives of as many young people as possible.”
These board member roles come with meaningful responsibilities including helping the Corps raise funds for various programs and the organization, serve as active advocates and ambassadors for the organization, identify and secure partnerships that help the Corps advance its mission, engage in various community projects, network on behalf of the Corps, and more.
About the LA Conservation Corps
The LA Conservation Corps is an environmentally-focused youth development organization. We transform the lives of youth from disadvantaged communities through work and education. Work projects improve the quality of life for our communities and protect the environment for future generations.
