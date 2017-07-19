SOLAR-POWERED SOLGAARD DESIGN LAUNCH THIRD KICKSTARTER SUCCESS
Three peat Kickstarter launch for Canadian Inventor - Solar Powered and Anti-Theft Bag collection Released to huge response from global community.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 19 July 2017: The Hustle Collection has successfully reached its crowdfunding goal, aiming its range of durable bags at remote workers who need smart, reliable and environmentally-friendly tech solutions on-the-go.
The Hustle Collection is a range of bags - a backpack and shoulder bag - that are lockable, power-ready and keep you organised while you’re on-the-move.
The Kickstarter campaign for The Hustle Collection has already gone 220% above and beyond its funding goal of $100,000 and it ends on Thursday 3rd August 2017.
This is the third Kickstarter success story from Solgaard Design. Its last crowdfunding campaign raised over 1.2 million dollars. Building on the success of Lifepack, the team at Solgaard Design launched The Hustle Collection to bring remote workers even more choice and freedom.
The Hustle Collection bags are packed with an easily-accessible Solar Power System and Powerbank. When fully charged, the 4th generation solar panels can provide up to 5 full smartphone charges, which means remote workers can stay juiced-up on-the-go.
Safety is a huge concern for remote workers, which is why the bags in The Hustle Collection come with an integrated, 3-digit lock. It can be operated with one hand to either lock your bag closed or make use of its steel cabling to lock your bag to a fixed place.
The Hustle Collection also boasts a huge range of storage solutions and additional features, like a padded, drop-proof laptop storage section, 10mm anti-shock foam protection throughout, secret secure pockets, a magnetic closing system, easy-access to a USB port and much more.
Adrian Solgaard, the owner and creator of Lifepack and the Hustle Collection, said:
“With stats suggesting mobile working is becoming more commonplace for millennials, The Hustle Collection is more than a bag, but a productivity tool for those who need power, storage and security on-the-go - whether they’re freelancing, working remotely or travelling on location.”
“Not only are the bags in The Hustle Collection ideal for those on-the-move, but they’re part of a trend we’re witnessing toward more conscious living that relies on portable, renewable energy to power you through you day. Not to mention we only use vegan leather - we’re part of a revolution!”
Specifications:
● Solarbank
● Inner Solarbank pocket
● Patented retractable lock
● Lockable hardware with bottle opener
● Minimalistic design
● Quality vegan leather
● 10mm anti-shock foam protection
● Inner lid cable storage
● Quick and easy magnetic closure
● Double reinforced hexagon latch
● Up to 15” laptop storage
● Internal key hook
Timeline:
2005: Backpacking in Europe Adrian dreams up an idea for a locking backpack…idea stays at the idea phase.
December 2015: The backpack of Adrian’s girlfriend is stolen in Barcelona…
January 2016: Adrian begins to develop Lifepack and works on concepts and prototypes.
29 February 2016: Lifepack launches on Kickstarter.
29 February 2016: Lifepack’s Kickstarter target is met in just 6 hours.
April 2016: Over 3,705 people back Lifepack, raising 613k USD on Kickstarter.
April 2016 – Dec 2016: Via the Indiegogo InDemand platform, Lifepack continues to sell raising another 620k USD – with a grand total of 1.2 million USD in total.
January - May 2017: Solgaard ships 15,000 Lifepacks to over 80 countries worldwide
20 June 2017: Solgaard launches the Hustle Collection on Kickstarter
Price and Availability:
The Kickstarter campaign for The Hustle Collection will end on Thursday 3rd August 2017 and products will be delivered to backers by the end of 2017.
About Adrian, Solgaard Design and the Hustle Collection
Born in Canada, Adrian Solgaard, has been an entrepreneur ever since he started a t-shirt company as a youngster in high school
Adrian has always been passionate about making great products and telling brilliant stories. He founded Solgaard Design in response to feeling frustrated and uninspired with current products on the market. His goal has always been to inject a fresh lease of life into everyday products, while making the world a more simple and easier place.
Solgaard is passionate about giving the rising numbers of remote workers and digital nomads peace of mind as they work, travel and live all around the world.
Online Press office: http://bit.ly/Lifepack_Hustle
Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/solgaarddesign/lifepack-hustle-backpack-and-solar-shoulder-bag
Adrian Solgaard
Solgaard Design
email us here
+4553861017