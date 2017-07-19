Cycology Travel Announce ESCAPE TO PORTUGAL

The No Compromise Vacation

New destination for cycling enthusiasts who are looking for a luxury holiday

everybody is catered for and Cycology Travel guests who vacation in Monchique will have a great time.” — Robert Bell, Founder, Cycology Travel Ltd

LONDON, UK, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- · New Portuguese Destination announced for 2017

· Cycology prize Competition to win amazing Technogym MYCYCLING Trainer (rrp £1790)



Luxury cycling vacation provider, Cycology Travel is extending its 5 star experiences from Mallorca, Spain to offer cycling enthusiasts and their travelling companions, who like to holiday hassle free and in style, a second much lauded cycling location at Monchique, Portugal.

Based at the award-winning MacDonald Monchique Hotel & Spa, in the heart of the Portuguese Algarve, Cycology guests on the three-day luxury Portuguese Escape will receive the same high quality experience of a lifetime that it is known for in Mallorca. Monchique is just 50 minutes from Faro Airport and private transfers are included as standard in Cycology’s luxury travel experience.

Used as the base for the Volta of Algarve Race, the deluxe hotel is the perfect location for access to the winding roads that form part of this infamous cycling route, including the 8km winding roads to the Serra’s highest peak at Foia. Cycology provides the guides and nutritional starter packs for their guests. And after the day’s ride, a complimentary spa treatment is also offered.

Robert Bell, founder of Cycology Travel says: “Our clients were asking us for more locations to cycle in and we knew instantly they would love this place. From the relaxed accommodation and exceptional hospitality on tap, to the spa packages, the amazing food, the full leisure programme and kid’s club all on offer without even leaving the hotel, everybody is catered for and Cycology Travel guests who vacation here will have a great time.”

Cycology Travel will be debuting the Portuguese Escape travel package at the Prudential RideLondon exhibition (stand number 525) from July 27th – 29th at the ExCel Centre, London, where they are running a great competition to win a Technogym MYCYCLING indoor smart trainer (rrp £1,790). MYCYCLING combines a high-tech indoor smart trainer with a dedicated smartphone app featuring personalised programmes, real-time biofeedback on technique and performance and access to a network of professional coaches to help you achieve your goals.

If you can’t visit the exhibition, you can still have a chance to win this amazing prize by visiting www.cycology.co.uk/competition before the closing date of 13 August 2017.

Luxury Escape to Portugal Package what’s included: • Half board or Bed & Breakfast accommodation • Panoramic double suite for singles or friends & couples, or family suite if required • Private transfers from Faro Airport to the hotel and return • Bike hire for three days • Guide for three days • One complimentary spa circuit treatment • Electronic map files • On-bike nutrition starter pack • YSO – Options for Your Significant Other while you’re enjoying your ride • Complimentary use of the kids club

