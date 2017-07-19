Issued by Ohmcraft

Ohmcraft Precision Resistors Help Increase Effectiveness of Airport Security Screenings

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, July 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) screened more than 466 million checked bags, and nearly 740 million passengers and their carry-on belongings. Manufacturers of airport security X-ray scanners leverage high resistance chip resistors from Ohmcraft to provide officers with efficient, high-quality images that help maintain safety and keep security running smoothly.

Over the last several years, there have been significant advances in airport security equipment that have increased the effectiveness of security checks. According to the TSA, the number of firearm discoveries made by its officers has steadily increased each year, with nearly 3,400 firearms found in carry-on bags at airports across the U.S. in 2016.

“Every day, millions of passengers rely on X-ray scanners and the vigilance of TSA officers to ensure their safety in airports and aboard aircraft,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of the Ohmcraft division of Micropen Technologies. “For more than 15 years, Ohmcraft has manufactured high resistance, low noise precision resistors that enable baggage scanning equipment to provide high-resolution images that are critical for detection of prohibited items.”

Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application specific needs. Its technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Ohmcraft
About

Our call to Dream Bigger, Design Better is more than a slogan. Established in 1982, Ohmcraft has quickly become the leader in thick film, high voltage, high precision resistor design and manufacturing. Our technology allows Ohmcraft engineers to design application-specific resistors to fit the needs of our collaborative and driven partners.

